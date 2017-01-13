Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 13, 2017 in Sports

Quincy Jack wrestlers flex muscle, pummel Wapato, 43-18

For the old tango singer from Argentina, 20 years meant nothing. For the young wrestler from Quincy, 20 seconds meant everything.

Raul Barajas flipped the lyrics of the 1934 hit “Volver” (to come back, in Spanish) on its ear, by mounting a comeback of his own, with 20 seconds to go in his match against Alex Vaca of Wapato.

The Jacks went on to win 43-18, Jan. 5, without giving up a single pin to the visiting Wolves.

Trailing 1-0 in the Jacks’ second match of the night against the Wolves, Barajas scored a reversal and then held Vaca at bay the rest of the way,

“I knew I needed either an escape to tie or a reversal to win it, Barajas said. “I looked at the clock and I said, “OK, 20 seconds left, I need to hit something.”

With 20 seconds left, Barajas actually slowed down first, pushing the clock down to 10 ticks before making his move.

“When I saw the clock was running down, I said, ‘All right, this is the time, he’s not expecting it, he thinks he’s going to win,’” Barajas said.

The reversal gave Barajas a 2-1 lead and 10 seconds later, it would give him a win to remember against a wrestler ranked No. 3 in the state in his weight class.

“He was a state finalist and everything,” Barajas said. “It was a great win for me.”

Vaca lost to Alex Cruz of Orting at the 113 lbs. state finals last year in Tacoma.

“It feels so freaking good,” Barajas said. “Now I know I’m one of those top dogs and I deserve to be up there.”

Judging by the latest rankings, he might be right. The latest Washington Wrestling Report rankings for 2A at 129 lbs. showed Vaca ranked third and Barajas fourth. Those rankings came out in late December.

With this result, things might change for the Quincy grappler.

Things are changing for the Quincy wrestlers in general. Against Wapato, they showed they might be close to getting it all together.

“For the first time this season, I’m happy with both,” head coach Greg Martinez said of the Jacks’ effort and result.

Not only did the Jacks not surrender a pin, they rattled off eight straight wins, only one of them coming via forfeit.

The contest started off even, with both teams earning a couple of matches each. Miguel Ramirez lost 6-0 to Axel Salas of Wapato in the opener. Then came Barajas’ comeback, followed by Nate Ramirez’ 7-2 loss to Wapato’s Cesar Brizuela.

Then, Devon Salcedo and Wapato’s Jose Acevedo put on the most entertaining match of the night, with Salcedo prevailing late, 11-9.

At that point, the scoreboard showed each team with six points. Wapato would not score its seventh for another eight matches.

Quincy’s Geo Garcia pinned Damien Travis in the second round. Quincy’s Tanner Wallace pinned Emmanuel Canales in the second round. Quincy’s Victor Tafoya won by forfeit, Quincy’s Ray Robinson beat Wapato’s Javier Cortez 14-2, the Jacks’Jerry Hodges pinned Juan Vidrio in the third round. Ruben ‘Boy’ Vargas pinned Miguel Ortiz in the third round, and Ray Rubio defeated Crescencio Estrada 7-1.

The end of the contest, three consecutive wins for the Wolves, failed to make a dent in the smiles of the wrestlers in green, in particular those with something to prove.

“I wrestled him last year,” Salcedo said of Acevedo. “He beat me last year. He’s a really good opponent. I look forward to wrestling him at districts and I will be seeing him at state.”

Salcedo credited the work of the coaches keeping the team conditioned, for those long, tough matches.

“We had more in the tank,” Salcedo said.

Wapato is a tough squad, Martinez said, filled with tough wrestlers, and against them, the Jacks did everything they were supposed to, he added.

“We watched film, we kind of broke it down,” he said of the matchup between Barajas and Vaca.

Of Wallace, who beat Canales after a tough weekend at Vashon’s The Rock tourney, Martinez said the win was a step in the right direction.

“If I can get him to practice with the intensity he wrestled with, he has the potential to be a state placer,” Martinez said. “He’s a leader, he’s vocal when he needs to be and when he’s on the mat, there’s no messing around. We just need the same thing to come out in practice.”

Despite the losses in the lighter weights, Martinez celebrated the outcome.

“I really believe Wapato expected to get pins from 106 lbs. to 126 and to win at 132. “They didn’t get a single pin tonight. I think that may be the first time I have ever coached that we didn’t give up a pin. That goes to the fight of the kids and the willpower they had tonight.”

Next up for the Jacks was a tournament in Leavenworth, where they hoped to take two wrestlers per weight class (see sidebar.) After that, they travel to Prosser tonight and then they host Ellensburg next Thursday, both matchups weather permitting, starting at 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s matchup against Othello was cancelled due to bad weather.

After that, the team travels to Hazen High School in Renton Jan. 21 for the Taking Down Pancreatic Cancer Duals.