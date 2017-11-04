Posted on Nov 4, 2017

Quincy Jacks defeat Toppenish in football season finale

The Quincy Jacks football team turned what could have been a pedestrian season finale into a night of milestones with a 35-19 win over the Toppenish Wildcats. Nov. 3.

The Jacks, eliminated from playoff contention three weeks ago, focused on finishing the season strong, and did it, finishing on a two-game winning streak (their first streak of any kind this season), and closing 2017 with the team’s first winning season (6-4) in more than half a decade.

To top it all off, the Gatorade bath coach Wade Petersen got from his players at the end of the game was the first in Petersen’s two years as Quincy’s head football coach.

The game began with the offenses jumping on the seesaw. Five minutes into it, the faithful, frigid fandom had already seen three touchdowns, with Quincy hanging on to a 14-7 lead thanks to a 54-yard run by Tyson Thornton with 8:50 left in the first quarter and then a 5-yard run by Ruben Vargas with 7:32 left in the first quarter. In between, Toppenish’s Keyano Zamarripa had found the Quincy end zone on a kickoff return to get the Wildcats on the board.

Then, with two minutes to go, Zamarripa took the ball on three consecutive runs, leaving Toppenish’s offense on the Quincy 8-yard-line. One play later, Toppenish scored on an 8-yard run by Christopher Grant.

The momentum for Toppenish began to dissipate on the very next play, as Quincy blocked the point-after to retain the lead, 14-13. The Wildcats would get no closer to the Jacks.

Halfway through the second quarter, Tyson Thornton found the end zone to put the Jacks ahead 21-13. Then, 38 second before halftime, Gates Petersen caught a 35-yard TD pass to give Quincy a two-touchdown lead.

The second half featured a Quincy defense that turned in a far crisper effort, only allowing Toppenish to score one time, with a minute left in the game. The Wildcats two-point try failed and the Jacks sealed the win capturing the onside kick.

Quincy also scored once in the second half, a touchdown run by Pablo Mariscal with 21.3 seconds left in the third that gave the Jacks a 34-13 lead.

Mariscal led the team with 112 yards on 17 carries, followed by Vargas’ 54 yards on 16 carries, and QB Kade Schutzmann’s 17 yards on five carries.

Schutzmann threw for 132 yards, going 7-of-7 with two TDs and an interception. Thornton was the Jacks’ top receiver with 81 yards and two scores.