Posted on Feb 24, 2018

Quincy Junior High School to host college fair

Wanting to show students that college is a multifaceted experience, Quincy Junior High School will host a college fair, its third annual event of this kind, at 5 p.m., March 1.

The event wants to catch the eyes of students, but above all, the students’ families, so it will offer free dinner and child care, to make it easier for families to show up.

Presenters from Washington State University, the University of Washington, Central Washington University, Eastern Washington University, Big Bend Community College, Wenatchee Valley College, Perry Technical Institute and Charter College are expected.

Phil Averill, who is helping coordinate the fair, says the school wants to show students the possibilities that exist for them after they graduate high school. QJHS houses students in grades 7-8.

“We want to get a good mix and share with the kids all the different things they can do, whether it’s two years and be done, two years and transfer or four years and go out into the workforce,” Averill said, adding that more and more students at QJHS are believing they can get into college.

Affordability is always a big question for these students, and this fair will include presentations on financial aid in Spanish and English, as well as include migrant program specialists from colleges like EWU, which offer scholarships to students of migrant families.

The staff at the junior high has noticed some changes in the plans some of these students are making for their future, Averill said.

“The kind of changes we notice are, ‘Yeah, I thought I was going to be a pro football player,’” said Averill, who is also a football coach at the high school, “ ‘but now I probably should go to college because I might not be a pro football player.’”

The real big changes come when they enter high school and start looking at their grades in a whole new light, Averill added, seeing that Cs and Ds aren’t good enough.

“As they start to get a little bit older, they start to get reflective and make those changes they know they need to make to get where they want to go,” Averill said.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@qvpr.com