Posted on Sep 18, 2017

Quincy netters pound on Cashmere, lose to Ephrata

Showing the promise of a good team in the making, Quincy’s varsity volleyball team started its 2017 campaign with a split on the road.

First, the Jacks traveled to Cashmere Sept. 7 to play a team whose 9-5 record last year was the opposite of the Jacks’ 5-9 mark. Displaying a newfound mental toughness and a stronger chemistry, the Jacks defeated their hosts 3-1. Last year, Quincy hosted Cashmere and dropped that match 3-1.

Then, Sept. 12, the Jacks traveled to Ephrata to play the Tigers. In a quick 90-minute affair, the Tigers defeated the young Jacks, who played without an injured Ashlyn Rosenberger (ankle), with a 3-0 sweep.

“Ephrata’s a good team,” Quincy head coach Dean Pratt said. “We missed some termination with Ashlyn being gone on the outside. We got a little soft with our swing, instead of trying to put the ball away. You gotta swing for a kill, not swing for in-play.”

Against the Cashmere Bulldogs, the Jacks paid for the nerves of a young team in a 25-17 loss in the first set.

“Lots of jitters,” Pratt said. “A lot of thinking about what we are doing instead of a natural reaction. I told them the team that made the fewest errors would win and they took that to heart.”

From then on, it was all Jacks with three straight wins 25-23, 25-16 and 25-23 to take the match.

The hard work over the summer paid off for the team, the Jacks’ Stacia Sarty said after the win over the Bulldogs.

Mentally the team is stronger and it shows, the Jacks’ Kelsey Ramsey said. In the fourth set, Quincy took a 13-1 lead, and despite a Cashmere rally that brought the game to a 24-23 clash, the Jacks were able to close it out.

“As soon as that moment happened, we were able to kick it up a notch,” Ramsey said.

The team practices late-set situations such as that one, Pratt said. In one such drill, the score is 23-19 and the trailing team has to come back and win. The leading team has to serve, but if they make an error, the game is over.

“We play this every day, the close game, so it’s nothing that they don’t do in practice,” Pratt said.

The team is playing more as a team, Sarty said. Pratt agreed.

“We did summer camp at (Snoqualmie’s) Mount Si (High School) over the summer, all the girls came to open gyms and we are a team. They live and die together, and it’s very good to see,” Pratt said.

Next up is the only home match of the month for the 1-1 Quincy Jacks. The visitor tonight is the Wapato Wolves (0-1, with one match against Cle Elum canceled), with the match starting at 7 p.m. at Quincy High School.

The game is the home opener for the Jacks’ season.

All the remaining four matches in September are on the road: East Valley, Grandview, Toppenish and Othello.

Then, Sept. 30, the Quincy Jacks return home to host an invitational tournament at QHS, with eight teams stopping by.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com