Posted on Feb 23, 2018

Quincy Partnership for Youth honored at national forum

The Quincy Partnership for Youth was one of 160 community coalitions honored on Feb. 6 during a graduation ceremony at the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America’s National Leadership Forum, held just outside Washington, D.C.

The coalitions received a graduation certificate for completing CADCA’s National Coalition Academy, a rigorous training program designed to increase the effectiveness of community drug prevention leaders.

The National Coalition Academy is a comprehensive, year-long training program developed by CADCA’s National Coalition Institute. The NCA incorporates three week-long classroom sessions, a web-based distance learning component, an online workstation in which participants network and share planning products and free ongoing coalition development technical assistance.

Quincy locals who attended were Dylan Kling (coalition chairperson), Mary Jo Ybarra-Vega, Dayana Ruiz, and Laina Mitchell. To graduate, the coalition participated in all components of the NCA and completed five essential planning products that serve as the foundation of their comprehensive plan for community change.

“We are so proud of our coalition for investing the time and resources to take advantage of the ‘best community coalition training in the world.’ To graduate from this year-long intensive course is no small feat and the Quincy Partnership for Youth is more prepared today to be an effective, sustainable coalition because of this training,” said Dayana Ruiz, the local coalition director. “We look forward to applying our knowledge and strategies to ensure our youth live drug free with the support and interest of their community. We continue to live by ‘nothing about them, without them.’ ”

By Post-Register Staff