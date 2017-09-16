Posted on Sep 16, 2017

Quincy police hold townhall-style meeting

Interim Chief of Police Bill Larson set up a townhall-style meeting, without an expectation for turnout, as an informal way for residents to talk about any concerns or questions they have about local law enforcement and for the department personnel to hear what is important to citizens. The meeting was held in the evening of Aug. 30 at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center.

Larson said it was “an opportunity to connect with the community.”

There was ample time to chat one on one with officers and city officials, and the hall was not crowded. Also in attendance were the two candidates for mayor, Paul Worley and Scott Lybbert.

It has been a while since Quincy has offered this kind of meeting. Estimates ranged from three to four or more years.

After some mingling time, Larson took the microphone and made introductions around the conference hall, pointing out local officials, including two law enforcement officers with Grant County Sheriff’s Office. He introduced each of the Quincy Police Department staffers present, and each received a round of applause.

With the support of slides in English and Spanish, Larson then talked about the department’s staffing and the department’s values.

Larson said the department has an authorized strength of 21 sworn personnel and seven administrative personnel. The department is operating six officers under its authorized level. The department has two people being trained at the state academy now and four vacancies. The department is actively recruiting for the open positions.

Larson also detailed the department’s guiding principles. Its vision, Larson said, is “To be a premier public safety agency, one that consistently provides the highest standards in professional services to the community.” The department’s motto is “Excellence in public service.”

“We can only be successful if we earn the respect and the trust and the confidence of the citizens we serve,” Larson said.

On another aspect of the public’s interaction with the department, Larson spoke about the volunteer program, which has opportunities to help in a variety of areas, including office duties, social media or marketing, at the animal shelter, with special events, finger printing, problem solving and photography.

He also briefly described the city’s Block Watch program – a way for neighbors to get to know each other and keep their eyes and ears open in their own areas. The department will assign an officer to a Block Watch program and can help anyone interested get started.

Then Larson opened it up to questions from the audience.

Ed Field asked why there is a shortage of officers in Quincy, seeing that these days, in contrast to years past, the city has some budget money to work with, has a new police building and new patrol cars. Larson said there are various reasons for the vacancies, but he is optimistic about some applicants being considered for hire right now, and he does see in the near future more stabilization and less turnover.

GCSO Undersheriff Dave Ponozzo picked up on the topic and said that Quincy Police Department is by no means alone in its short staffing situation. Ponozzo said other agencies around the county are experiencing it too.

Ron Moen asked about bilingual skills of the officers. Larson replied, saying Spanish skills are valuable, and the Quincy department has a number on staff who are fluent in Spanish – five in attendance at the meeting. The department also offers a 5 percent pay incentive for bilingual skills.

After the meeting moved to informal mingling, Ponozzo said one of the problems facing law enforcement agencies nationwide in getting recruits is the issue of more widespread marijuana use.

Ponozzo said that the Sheriff’s Office does not seek recruits among local cities’ officers. He was not sure but said he thinks Ephrata and Quincy pay scales for officers are comparable to the Sheriff’s Office. If a city officer leaves to go work for the county, he said, it is most often for professional opportunities at the county level.

Similarly to Larson, Ponozzo heralded the outstanding cooperation among law enforcement agencies in Grant County, which makes the area a great place for law enforcement officers to work.

“We rely on each other, from the city, to county, to state, and quite frankly our federal partners as well,” Ponozzo said.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com