Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Sports

Quincy rallies to beat Wildcats 9-6; winning streak hits seven in a row

The improbable comeback is complete.

The Quincy Jacks have resurfaced from the depths of a 1-8 start to their 2017 season to even their record at 8-8 after a 9-6 win over Toppenish.

“Pretty cool to see these guys,” head coach Andy Harris said. “They are fighters.”

Fittingly, they beat the one-win Wildcats after starting the bottom of the first inning down 4-0.

“Hats off to Toppenish,” Harris said, “They were ready to play today.”

Almost right away the Jacks began chipping away at the lead.

The rally started in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single to center by Cody Kehl, and an RBI double to left by Tommy Workinger, both with one out.

A wild pitch by the Toppenish starter scored Workinger, cutting the lead to one run, at 4-3.

Toppenish scored once more in the top of the second inning, and then retired the Jacks in order in the bottom half of the inning, but then in the third, Quincy struck back.

Workinger drove a pitch to left centerfield, scoring Kehl.

Then, with one out, and runners on the corners, the Toppenish pitcher’s pickoff attempt sailed past first base, allowing Noah Tarango to score from third, tying the game at 5-all.

In the fourth inning Quincy Jacks starter Kade Schutzmann walked two of the first three batters. Jacks’ coach Harris walked to the mound, Schutzmann flipped the ball to him and outfielder and staff ace Doug Tobin got the call for a rare relief appearance.

Tobin gave up one run on three and two-thirds innings of relief work. He got in a jam or two but escaped each time, aided at times by some sharp defensive efforts behind him. He struck out seven, gave up three hits and walked none.

“I think I threw harder today than during some of my starting days,” Tobin said.

Tobin helped keep the Jacks in the game, but the batters just could not break away. It wasn’t until after Toppenish took a 6-5 lead in the top of the sixth that the Jacks’ hitting heated up.

Schutzmann lined to left and beat the throw to first, then Tobin doubled to centerfield, moving Schutzmann to third.

With Kehl up to bat, the Wildcats decided to walk him and take their chances with freshman Ruben Vargas, he of three varsity games’ worth of experience.

Vargas responded by unleashing a double to centerfield, scoring Schutzmann and Tobin. And he wasn’t done.

“It was a lot of pressure on me,” Vargas said. “I thought I was going to strike out, but I started focusing on one pitch at a time, and I just hit the ball.”

After Kehl stole home, Vargas saw that the Toppenish catcher was not getting back up quickly, so he stole home, too, for the last run of the game.

“I saw him laying on the ground and they never said ‘time’” Vargas said, “So I said, ‘Well, I’m going to see if I can get a score for our team,’ and I did.”

The win leaves Quincy’s record at 8-8 in league, with a doubleheader at home against Ephrata looming ahead.

First pitch is Saturday at 11 a.m. It is also the team’s senior night.

At 9-7, Ephrata sits in fourth place in the CWAC. Quincy is sixth. The top six teams make the playoffs.

Quincy is hitting the ball well, pitching well and staying aggressive, Tobin said. The team has always been aggressive, he added, but the Jacks faced some stout teams early on in the season, which led to the early slide.

“We have come all the way back and now we are here,” Harris said. “I’m excited to see how these guys play on Saturday.”

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com