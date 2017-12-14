Pages Menu
Posted on Dec 14, 2017

Quincy Recreation Department lines up fun at Activity Center

The Quincy Recreation Department offers a lot of fun opportunities this month.
Dec. 14 is the day to paint wine glasses at the Activity Center. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., folks can paint three glasses, and all the materials will be provided. The cost is $15 per person.
Dec. 15 is the date for the annual Polar Pajama Party at the Activity Center, from 7 to 8 p.m. There will be Christmas crafts, cookies, and cocoa, plus stories at 8 p.m. This is a free activity for families.
On Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. the Young Artist Series activity will be learning to paint a holiday bird scene. The cost is $15 per person.
On Dec. 20, all ages are welcome to make Christmas ornaments at the Activity Center for $10 per person. Supplies will be provided for this activity, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Winter Day Camp, Dec. 18-22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for ages 5 to 13, is limited to 20 and costs $50. Sign up at www.qtownrec.us or at the Activity Center.
For information about these and other activities in December, call 787-3523, ext. 259.

By Post-Register Staff

