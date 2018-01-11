Posted on Jan 11, 2018

Quincy Recreation Department lines up fun

The Quincy Recreation Department offers fun for a range of interests this month including the following activities.

Jan. 11 is Magic the Gathering Game Night at the Activity Center. The fun runs 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Email amanda@quincywashington.us for information.

Jan. 23 is Princess Wand Making Class at the Activity Center. It costs $10 per person and starts at 5:30 p.m. Supplies will be provided, and registration is required, as the class is limited to 20. Register at www.qtownrec.us or at the Activity Center.

Jan. 16 and Jan. 18 are STEAM Nights. The Activity Center will be open 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for families to work on cardboard creations.

For information about these and other activities, call 787-3523, ext. 259.

By Post-Register Staff