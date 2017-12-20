Posted on Dec 20, 2017

Quincy School District board receives top statewide honor

In November, the Quincy School District board of directors was selected as the Board of the Year among mid-size schools.

The award was announced at the Washington State School Directors’ Association’s annual conference in Bellevue.

“We are very excited and gratified to have our work be recognized at a state level,” Quincy Board of Directors President Tricia Lubach wrote in an email.

Lubach said that each year the association picks Boards of Distinction that align with Washington School Board Standards and operate at a high level, with measurable outcomes. Out of 295 school districts statewide, 22 boards were named WSSDA Boards of Distinction.

Nine medium-size school districts, including Quincy, received Board of Distinction status, and Quincy took the top honor. The medium category includes districts with 1,000 to 9,000 students. The other eight districts were: Anacortes, Arlington, Eatonville, Ferndale, Mount Vernon, Pullman, Riverview and Wapato.

The Washington State School Directors’ Association on its website said of Quincy: “Beginning with the Quincy Promise campaign and following through with a strong commitment to decreasing the opportunity gap with clear evidence linking the board’s decisions to positive outcomes, the Quincy school board offers a model for others.”

Quincy School District has been similarly honored once before, according to WSSDA.

“This year we had a really strong group of applicants,” said Colleen Miller, WSSDA’s director of leadership development, in a statement on the association’s website. “Our Boards of the Year, in particular, did a great job illustrating how their decisions lead to specific actions, supported by district resources, and whose positive impacts were clearly verified through data.”

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com