Posted on Jan 20, 2018

Quincy shines at OHS invitational

The Quincy Lady Jacks wrestling team placed ninth among 52 teams at the Lady Huskie Invitational Tournament in Othello last weekend.

Cynthia Diaz was the top-ranked Quincy wrestler, finishing in third place at 110 pounds. In addition to Diaz, several Quincy wrestlers performed well in a two-day tournament that required plenty of toughness out of its participants.

Wrestling finished near midnight on the first day, Jan. 12, arriving in Quincy early Saturday. The team returned to Othello at 5 a.m. Saturday, so several Quincy wrestlers did not get much sleep before they had to suit up and wrestle again, head coach William Clifton said.

Sleepy eyes notwithstanding, the girls performed well in a frantic, busy, demanding environment.

“The girls stepped up,” Clifton said. “They shook it off pretty good.”

Diaz’ performance was her best so far this year, Clifton said. Diaz defeated Kiona-Benton’s Devan Gamez, who had pinned Diaz twice earlier this year. Diaz won her match in overtime.

Clifton credited Diaz’ conditioning for the win.

“She literally attacked the girl in overtime,” he said. “Just wore the girl down.”

Diaz said she trusted herself more against Gamez last Saturday, adding that she wrestled scared against Gamez the first two times. The win at Othello was a big breakthrough for Diaz, who dropped a weight class to wrestle at the invite.

“It proved to me that no matter who I wrestle, if I do what I know and I listen to my coaches, I could beat her again,” Diaz said.

In addition, Josselinne Gonzalez finished eighth at 115 lbs., Jaselyn Jones finished seventh at 135 lbs., and Cassandra Ruiz finished eighth among the heavyweights.

Having to compete against 52 schools made this trip to Othello a good measuring stick for the team, as to how they rate statewide, Clifton said.

Next up for the Lady Jacks was a double dual against Wapato, and Grandview in Grandview Wednesday. Results weren’t available prior to press time. Then, this Saturday, the team returns to Grandview for an invitational, competing against 25 schools. Then, they host Eastmont Jan. 25.

“It also gives us a chance to double-check where we are at,” Clifton said of the Grandview tournament. “If this (ninth-place finish) was a fluke, we will find out come Saturday.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com