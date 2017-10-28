Posted on Oct 28, 2017

Quincy soccer finishes tough season with loss

The Quincy Lady Jacks soccer team finished its 2017 season with a 3-1 road loss to Wapato Oct. 19.

The Jacks showed some improvement having cut down on the number of goals allowed from 153 in 2016 to 78 this year.

They also scored one more goal this year than last year’s mark of eight tallies.

On the other hand, they won one game last year but they did not win any this year, finishing the season with a 0-13-1 overall mark and a 0-9 mark in league. The Lady Jacks tied Chelan 0-0 in a nonleague matchup Oct. 12.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com