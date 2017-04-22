Posted on Apr 22, 2017 in Sports

Quincy soccer loses to Toppenish with last-minute goal

Defensive miscues and the sheer absence of Lady luck continue to doom the Quincy Jacks efforts to secure a playoff berth.

Saturday, the Jacks played Othello at home, and scored five times; three of them in their own net.

Digging themselves a large hole, Quincy went into the halftime down 3-0, but still managed to make a game out of it, scoring twice early in the second half. A late goal by Othello sealed the game for the visiting Huskies.

Then Tuesday, they hosted a tough Toppenish squad. In a feisty game of pointy elbows and late calls, Quincy took an early lead in the first half thanks to a deep run by Danny Cruz, who defeated the Toppenish goalie with an accurate, deadly shot from the left side in the 12th minute.

In the second half, as the rough plays and the injuries mounted, Toppenish’s Jonathan Sherwood tied with 20 minutes to go, sinking a shot off a corner kick. Then in injury time, after neutralizing a controversial counterattack by the Jacks, Toppenish scored the game-winner, unleashing shouts of joy from the Wildcat bench and a rash of flung hats and caps from the Jacks’ bench.

The goal happened on the play immediately following a pivotal moment in the game, when ailing Quincy star Kevin Rios found an extra gear down the right flank, entered the box, and was downed by his marker.

The referee hesitated a split second and then blew his whistle. He consulted with one of his assistants and then reversed himself, calling for a corner kick instead.

The play that ended in the Toppenish goal started when the Wildcat defense cleared that corner kick.

With a 3-3 record in league, the playoff picture looks a little murky for the current 2A state runners-up.

“We know we can play against anybody,” head coach Arturo Guerrero said. “Even though our record is 3-3, it doesn’t tell you the story of the season. Like (assistant) coach Tafoya said, if districts started today, anybody would be scared playing us.”

With injuries to Rios, Brayan Sorto and a few goalkeepers, the team will keep battling, Guerrero said.

“Even though we have injuries, we still can play,” he said. “These guys are fighters, but unfortunately the season

is not unfolding like we wanted.”

The team will continue to battle for a playoff spot.

“It’s on us now,” Guerrero said. “This is going to show how bad we want it.”

The team played with a lot of heart and intensity against Toppenish. It was good to see that even with so many injuries, they hung toe-to-toe with a good team.

The top six teams qualify for districts, with the top two getting a bye, the third seed playing the sixth one and the fourth seed playing the fifth one.Winners move on and losers go home.