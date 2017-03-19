Posted on Mar 19, 2017 in Sports

Quincy soccer loses to Wenatchee in opener

In an entertaining matchup of good squads dealing with some changes, Quincy’s and Wenatchee’s boys soccer teams met up at the Apple Bowl for the first and last time this season, with Wenatchee defeating Quincy 4-0.

Both teams sported new faces on their lineups, but they still managed to remain disciplined and turn in a good game between soccer powerhouses. Quincy is the 2016 state runner-up in 2A and Wenatchee won the state title in 4A last year.

The win dropped Quincy to 0-1-0 to start the 2017 campaign, while Wenatchee, which trounced Shadle Park 8-0 last Friday and beat Central Valley in a shootout last Saturday, rose to 3-0 and reached 13 wins in a row dating back to last season, a new school record for the Panthers.

Quincy gave several of its players their first-ever varsity minutes at the Apple Bowl, while sitting out some of its more experienced booters. Senior Kevin Rios injured his leg prior to the game and remained on the bench.

Jake Slife, Luis Navarrete, Ivan Chavez and Dan Reyes scored for the Panthers.

Next up for the Jacks is the home opener against Cascade Thursday and then Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastmont pays a visit. Eastmont’s last two games included a loss to Spokane’s Central 3-2 and a trouncing of Spokane’s Shadle Park, 10-0, both at the Apple Bowl.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com.