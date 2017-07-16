Posted on Jul 16, 2017 in Sports

Quincy soccer team heads to Nationals

Two groups of Quincy boys will represent their hometown in a national tournament in Indiana.

A team of 12- and 13-year olds will travel east, alongside a Wenatchee squad of 15- and 16-year-olds that includes Quincy players.

The younger team is composed of nine Quincy players and six from Wenatchee. The older team has six Quincy players.

In total, about 15 boys from Q-town will spend part of the summer playing the beautiful game in the Hoosier State.

The younger team, Quincy United, won the regional tournament in Yakima to earn a ticket to Indiana, going 4-0 in the tourney, beating the Spokane Foxes in the championship match, 3-1.

The success is no surprise for the team members, most of whom have been playing together since they were 7, coach John Toevs said.

“We had two little good rec teams when they were 7, or 8 years old,” Toevs said. “We combined them and started playing tournaments together, and it’s grown from there.”

The team has seen its share of success but also its share of tragedy. One of its players died last December in a car accident that also killed the player’s brother.

“He would have been traveling with us,” Toevs said of his late player. “He was very good.”

A couple of years ago, another player passed away in a different accident.

The loss of a teammate has been a rallying cry of sorts for the team, Toevs said, noting that one player returned to the team after the player passed away.

“He wanted to honor his friend,” Toevs said.

“It’s been a little bit galvanizing, this losing a teammate,” Toevs said. “But it also makes you think, ‘do we want to keep going?’ in some ways, but they have gotten through it.”

Toevs said he has no idea what to expect in Indiana.

“I just hope to win a game or two in Indianapolis,” he said. This is the younger team’s first trip to Regionals and Nationals.

“I don’t know how many first-time plane travelers we are going to have,” Toevs said with a smile. “It’s real exciting for the boys.”

The team will work hard throughout and be as prepared as it can be for matches, Toevs said, especially considering that the team’s longtime nemesis, the Issaquah Gunners, may be waiting in Indiana as well.

“They have beaten us in the last two Washington Cups in the finals, and then beat us in the semifinals this year,” Toevs said. “But then we beat them at regionals, 5-4, in our first game.”

People wanting to help the team can contact Toevs at johntoevs@msn.com or go to the Quincy United Soccer team’s gofundme.com page. As of July 12, the team had raised $1,625 out of its $5,000 gofundme goal.

Taking these boys to Indy is not cheap, Toevs added.

“It’s going to be about $1,000 per kid to get us there, between plane tickets and hotel rooms and getting transportation up there,” he said.

In addition, it will be tough for a lot of the team parents to make the trip. A week off work in the NCW summer is a tall order for a lot of these families, said Toevs, whose son is on the team.

“I’m just glad to be able to take these kids and go on something that they will maybe talk about for the rest of their lives,” he said.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com