Posted on Mar 26, 2017 in Sports

Quincy soccer ties Ephrata on the road

It was a tie, but it tasted like a triumph.

For starters, Quincy trailed twice, on the road, on a winterlike spring night in Ephrata against their archrival.

Then, with 12 minutes to go, Nacho Castillo found teammate Kevin Rios on the left wing of the Ephrata box, and the senior drained a beauty of a shot to the back of the net to tie the game at two apiece.

And when Quincy prepared to play the overtime periods, Ephrata coaches said no, wanting to preserve its players from injury rather than play 10 more minutes against the state runners-up from Q-Town.

“They wanted to play it conservative, they didn’t want any injuries,” Quincy head coach Arturo Guerrero said of the Tigers. “I wanted to play, and we wanted to play, our guys were eager to get the W.”

The tie marked another step forward for a Quincy team that has improved with every game, despite not being able to jot down a single win in four tries.

First, Quincy lost to the state 4A champions Wenatchee Panthers on the road 3-0, then they hosted Cascade-Leavenworth.

Against the Kodiaks, an early miscues put Quincy behind 2-1, with Quincy’s Danny Cruz scoring the Jacks’ tally.

After the halftime break, the Jacks dominated the actions, but could not find the back of the net. Late in the game, Quincy pushed its troops forward in search of a tying tally, and the gaps that resulted allowed the Kodiaks to score twice more and put the game away.

After Cascade left town, the Eastmont Wildcats arrived, and Quincy played a good first half but still trailed EHS 1-0 at the break.

Eastmont scored halfway through the second half before a late penalty kick gave the Jacks a glimmer of hope.

The hope lasted one minute, as Eastmont’s Johan Espinoza unleashed a quick counterattack right after Quincy’s goal and left matters 2-1 for the Wildcats. An injury-time goal for Eastmont sealed the deal for the guests.

Against Ephrata, the Jacks improved as the game went on. Ephrata surprised Quincy with an early goal, but once again the Jacks set the pace in the second half. The key for future matches, Guerrero said, is to not wait until the opponent does something.

“Don’t let the other team come to you, and that’s what happened,” Guerrero said, adding that being down 2-1 to Ephrata at the half “is not acceptable.”

Juan Borja had the first-half goal for the Jacks.

The late equalizer and the fact that Ephrata declined to keep on playing made the tie feel like much more than a tie.

“For us this is a victory,” Guerrero said. “This is their home, we wanted to play, they didn’t.”

The Jacks’ late upswing may have played a factor, Guerrero said.

“Realistically, I think they were a little intimidated because we were pressuring too much at the very end,” he said.

Now the Jacks will face three home games in six days, with Grandview, East Valley-Yakima and Wapato visiting March 23, 25 and 28 respectively.

“I am very proud of them, we are making the progress we are supposed to be making,” Guerrero, said, later adding, “I think we are going to be fine.”

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com