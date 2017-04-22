Posted on Apr 22, 2017 in Sports

Quincy softball sweeps Prosser Mustangs

Aided by two big swings of the bat of Kalysta Alvarez, the Quincy Lady Jacks’ softball team doubled its win total from 2016 with 14 games to go.

The Lady Jacks, which won one game last year, swept the Prosser Mustangs in resounding fashion last Friday, winning Game 1 on a walk-off home run by Alvarez. The two-run blast to left field put Quincy ahead 19-9, and activated the 10-run rule.

The team entered the contest winless, and that was extra motivation for Alvarez and the Lady Jacks.

“We have had a rough start in our first few games and I feel like we need to hit it hard in this game because we are better than we think we are,” she said. “Starting out with Ellensburg and Selah was tough for us but we are feeling good today.”

In the second game, Alvarez homered again, helping put daylight between them and the Mustangs. Quincy won Game 2 15-7.

The 2-6 Lady Jacks lost a doubleheader Tuesday to Wapato and play Nooksack Valley Friday in Wenatchee. First pitch is 3 p.m.

