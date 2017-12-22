Posted on Dec 22, 2017

Quincy splits double-dual

The Quincy Jacks boys wrestling team had another hectic week, with a long day of wrestling Dec. 16 followed by a long drive to Tonasket on Dec. 19 for a double-dual against the Tigers and the Cascade Kodiaks.

At the double-dual, Quincy held its own against the Kodiaks, but lost in decisive fashion against the blue-and-gold powerhouse from Okanogan County. The Tigers included three state champions in their lineup against the Jacks.

Against Cascade, Quincy‘s Tanner Bushman pinned his old foe Axel Martinez at 120 lbs. It was his second victory over Martinez in less than a week.

The Jacks’ Jesus Buenrostro, Mykenzi Realme, Jose Avila and Oswaldo Perez won by forfeit.

Devon Salcedo won by tech-fall against the Kodiaks’ Saul Vizcaino at 145 lbs.

In addition, Nate Ramirez pinned the Kodiaks’ Ricardo Barragan at 152 lbs. and Eliseo Valdovinos pinned the Kodiaks’ Daniel Claros at 160 lbs.

Ray Robinson pinned the Kodiaks’ Isai Claros at 182 lbs.

Cascade’s Juan Martinez defeated the Jacks’ D’Angelo Aguilar 5-2, at 106 lbs. Arthur Drake defeated the Jacks’ Adan Ramirez 5-1 at 220 lbs., and Jace Seely defeated Quincy’s Damion Casillas at 126 lbs. Both Jacks and Kodiaks had a double forfeit at 113 lbs.

“The boys wrestled well against Cascade,” Quincy head coach Greg Martinez wrote in an email, “and came up against a buzz saw in Tonasket.”

Buenrostro defeated the Tigers’ Israel Gomez 10-7 and Perez defeated the Tigers’ Austin Brock, 10-7. That, plus two forfeits, gave the Jacks their points against a sturdy Tiger squad.

Tonasket’s Riley Vanatta defeated Aguilar at 106 lbs. with a first-round pin. Colin Silverthorn defeated Bushman 7-4, Dawson Bretz defeated Casillas 14-1, Enrique Long defeated Salcedo 6-3, Garrett Wilson defeated Quincy’s Nate Ramirez 11-2, Austin Wood pinned Valdovinos, in the first round, Rycki Cruz pinned Realme in the first round and Isaac Gomez pinned Quincy’s Ray Robinson in the third round.

In addition, the Jacks lost by forfeit at 113 lbs. and had a double forfeit at 285 lbs.

“They matched up well with us,” Martinez wrote. “All of their wrestlers with the best records matched up against our best wrestlers and unfortunately last night Tonasket came out on top of every one of those matches.”

Three days before the trip to Tonasket, Quincy took 20 wrestlers to Cashmere for the annual Cashmere Invite.

The Jacks finished second, 3.5 points behind first-place Sultan.

At 120 lbs. Bushman finished in first place, defeating Martinez of Cascade 4-1 in the finals. Jose Buenrostro finished sixth.

At 132 lbs. Salcedo finished third.

At 145 lbs. Nate Ramirez finished first, defeating Cascade’s D’Andre Vazquez 8-7 in the finals.

At 126 lbs. Casillas finished fourth. At 132 lbs. Efren Ramirez finished fourth.

At 106 lbs. Aguilar finished in fifth place.

At 160 lbs. Valdovinos finished third.

At 170 lbs. Victor Tafoya finished first, defeating Connor Head of Cascade by pin.

At 182 lbs. Robinson finished fourth.

Next up for the Jacks is one last trip before a nine-day break for Christmas vacation, which officially started for Quincy High School students the day before the Tonasket trip.

The Jacks will travel to Yakima and face off against the East-Valley Red Devils Dec. 21 at 5 p.m.

Then, they travel to Vashon Island for the annual The Rock tournament the day before New Year’s Eve. Teams from all over Western Washington will gather for the tournament. Eastern Washington teams will include Zillah, Lakeside (from Nine Mile Falls) and the Jacks.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com