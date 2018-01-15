Posted on Jan 15, 2018

Quincy student advances in Lions peace poster contest

Evelyn Ortega-Sanchez, a student in the eighth grade at Quincy Junior High School, took the first step to becoming an internationally recognized artist by winning a local competition sponsored by the Quincy Valley Lions Club.

Ortega-Sanchez’s poster was among more than 600,000 entries submitted worldwide in the 30th annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. Lions Clubs International sponsors the contest to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere.

“I want to turn on the news one day and hear that there is some good news and finally peace on Earth,” the 13-year-old from Quincy said.

By Post-Register Staff