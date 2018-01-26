Posted on Jan 26, 2018

Quincy student chosen for Nevada forum

Erin Brisbine, a senior FFA member at Quincy High School, has been selected by the PNW Section of Society of Range Management (SRM) to participate in the High School Youth Forum (HSYF), an SRM-sponsored youth activity held during the 71st SRM annual meeting.

This year’s meeting will be held in Sparks, Nev., Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, and the theme is “Empowerment through Applied Science,” according to Quincy FFA.

The SRM is an international organization that strives to promote public awareness of the importance of sound management and use of rangeland. High school delegates to the HSYF are chosen by the 21 sections of the parent society throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, based on their high degree of interest in the range and natural resources field as well as their exemplary dedication and effort to learn more about this area, Quincy FFA said in a press release.

Because the number of delegates that attend each year is limited, selection for this activity is considered a high honor.

As one of the more important activities, each delegate to the forum competes with a scientific paper presentation. All presentations will be judged by a diverse panel of judges, and the top five papers will be recognized at the SRM awards ceremony.

Erin’s paper is titled “Obstacles to Opportunities: Cattlemen of the Quincy Valley” and covers the changes of the Quincy Valley from native grassland to irrigated paradise and how the local cattlemen have had to adjust their operations and grazing practices over the past 130 years.

For further information regarding the Society for Range Management, visit www.rangelands.org.

By Post-Register Staff