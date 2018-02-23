Posted on Feb 23, 2018

Quincy swimmer wins consolation finals at state meet

Quincy swimmer Jackson Calloway was as good as his word. Or rather, as good as his hope.

Having finished in 10th place in the preliminaries of the State Boys Swim and Dive meet at Federal Way’s Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Calloway said he looked forward to the consolation finals.

“Hope to win it,” he said of the consolation finals, reserved for those who finished prelims anywhere from ninth to 16th place.

Then, about an hour later, he dived into the pool and did just that, in a comeback that stunned many, but not him.

In a race of eight swimmers and four laps, Calloway methodically inched closer with each lap, finishing the first one in seventh place, the second one in fifth and then cranking on the jets for the third lap.

“I knew that third 50 was going to be the hardest,” Calloway said. “So I picked it up in the third 50 and in the last 50 I just brought it home.”

True to his nature as a back-half swimmer in the 200s, Calloway made the conscious decision to try to hang with the pack in the front half of the race.

“I knew they were going to take off pretty fast in the front half,” Calloway said. “I just tried to keep up and not lose them.”

At the end, Calloway won the consolation finals with a time of one minute, 50.52 seconds

Last year, the Quincy swimmer swam the 500-meter race at state. And at the beginning of this season he expected to race it at state, too.

“I wasn’t doing what I wanted to in the 500, so we moved to different events.”

In addition to the 200-meter freestyle, Calloway also competed in the 100-meter freestyle prelims.

The ninth-place overall in the 200-meter represents an outstanding climb for Calloway, who came to state seeded No.18 for the event.

“Ninth place, I didn’t get my goal of making top eight, but from making that jump of being a distance (swimmer) to being a sprinter to winning consolations and taking ninth, it’s a pretty big accomplishment for me.”

Calloway competed in the consolation finals as a team of one. His coach, who coaches the Eastmont squad, had left early with the Wildcat team to avoid a late-night drive back across the mountain passes.

The Pullman High coach served as interim coach.

“I was a little disappointed. I understand she had to take off, but I didn’t let it get to me. I swam my race, she told me to win it and I did,” Calloway said.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@qvpr.com