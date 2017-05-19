Posted on May 19, 2017 in Sports

Quincy team qualifies three for state girls golf

Quincy’s girls golf team will take three golfers to the state championships in Spokane next week.

In reality, it should have been four, but freshman Stacia Sarty self-reported an infraction (signing the wrong card) and was disqualified after shooting a 109, six strokes better than the district cut of 114 at Ephrata’s home course of Lakeview in Soap Lake.

“She pointed out the mistake on the card, and she notified them, and was disqualified,” coach Pat McGuire said. “She was heartbroken but she did the right thing. I am not sure everybody has that much character. It’s pretty impressive that as a freshman she self-reported it.”

Sarty is the only freshman in the all-conference team this year, earning first-team honors. She will travel with the team to state. The mishap will serve as motivation for her to make it to state next year, the coach said.

The delegation this year will include senior Marlo Omlin, who will finally get to play at state, shooting a 102.

Last year, she qualified but could not play because of prior commitments. As a sophomore, she lost a two-hole playoff for the final state spot.

“This should be the third straight year she went to state,” McGuire said.

Two weeks ago, Omlin shot a 98 at Lakeview, “so I knew she was going to” qualify for state, McGuire said. Omlin earned an all-conference honorable mention, he added.

“She would have been higher, but she has Running Start, so she didn’t make any of our Monday matches,” McGuire said, “which is maybe even more impressive that she made honorable mention because a lot of teams did not get a chance to see her until districts.”

Jadith Alcaraz will travel as an alternate, after shooting a 118 and winning a two-hole playoff against two golfers from Ephrata.

The big surprise came from senior Anai Flores, who did not even qualify for districts last year and this year qualified outright for the big dance, shooting a 111.

McGuire said he thought he might qualify three for state, but did not think it would “necessarily be Anai,” he said, calling her qualifying to state “incredibly impressive.”

Flores was the lowest-seeded player in the tourney to qualify to state.

“She kinda came out of nowhere,” McGuire said.

State is next Tuesday and Wednesday in Spokane, at Indian Canyon Golf Course.

“It’s a new type of course for us to play,” McGuire said of the hilly Indian Canyon, course “but the fact that our players are seniors and they play smart will maybe help us.”

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com