Posted on Apr 1, 2017 in Sports

Quincy Tennis loses tight contest to Cashmere Bulldogs

The Quincy Jacks Tennis team lost a tough nonleague series against the Cashmere Bulldogs March 27.

The boys dropped their series 3-2 and the girls lost by the same score.

Among girls, the doubles team of Rachel faw and Natalie Thomsen defeated the Bulldogs’ Alma Gonzalez and Skylar Larson , 6-2, 6-2. The tandem of Alysha Donovan and Mariana Ramirez defeated CHS’ Caryn Jagla and Gaby Covarrubias, 6-4, 6-3.

In singles, the Lady Jacks’ Bryn Nieuwenhuis lost to 2014 state runner-up and incoming University of Oregon recruit Paiton Wagner, 0-6, 0-6. Quincy’s Caitlyn Wind lost to Aleah Kert, 0-6, 1-6, and Maria Castillo lost to the Bulldogs’ Skylar Strean , 0-6, 1-6.

Among boys, the doubles team of Gates Petersen and Jerry “J.R.” Hodges defeated teh Cashmere duo of Ryan Cooper and Huber Farias, 6-3, 6-4. Johan Fregoso beat Cashmere’s Gavin McCabe, 6-1, 6-4.

Quincy’s top singles player Louis Merred lost to Tyler Kert, 2-6, 2-6; Sam Ronish lost to the Bulldogs’ Jason Kenoyer, 0-6, 1-6 and the duo of Lucas Guerrero and Noah Hoeger lost to the Bulldogs’ Matt Powell and Lukas Qualtier, 2-6, 1-6.

On March 23, the girls dropped another close series, losing to the East Valley-Yakima Red Devils, 3-2. The Jacks had no better luck in the boys series, dropping all five matches to EVHS.

Faw defeated Allison Manion 6-3, 6-4. and the duo of Victoria Carrillo and Erica Camacho defeated the Red Devils’ Destiny Bukowiec and Emily Peckman, 6-3, 6-1.

Caitlyn Wind lost in two sets to East Valley’s Kallie Willet, 6-7, 0-6; the duo of Donovan and Ramirez lost 0-6, 3-6 to the East Valley duo of Olivia Daughs and Bayleigh Harris. Lastly, Quincy’s Hailey McKee and Maria Castillo lost to the Red Devils’ Esmeralda Villanueva and Molly Wellner.

Among boys, Louis Merrad lost to Michael Manion 2-6, 0-6; Sam Ronish lost to Ryan Borcho, 2-6, 2-6, the Hodges-Petersen duo lost to Jask Khinda and Aiden Fallstrom, 5-7, 1-6; the tandem of Fregoso and Hoeger lost to Hunter Leslie and Alex Nagle, 2-6, 2-6 and the team of Taggart Hodges and Guerrero lost to Matt Gifford and Sahit Ranhawa, 0-6, 2-6.

Next up for the Quincy Jacks tennis team is a home series against Toppenish Thursday afternoon. Then, the team has a break until April 11 when they travel to Grandview and April 13, when they host East Valley-Yakima. Then on April 15, they host Othello.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com