Posted on Apr 22, 2017 in Sports

Quincy tennis plays Othello Huskies tough in 3-2 losses

The Quincy Jacks tennis team lost to Othello in two tough series by identical 3-2 scores.

In girls, Brynn Nieuwenhuis defeated Crystal Torres of Othello 6-1, 6-2, and the duo of Rachel Faw and Natalie Thomsen beat the Othello tandem of Tanya Anderson and Kate Walker, 7-5, 6-2.

Caitlyn Wind lost to Othello’s Zoee Roylance 4-6, 3-6. Roylance made the state tournament last year.

The doubles team of Alysha Donovan and Mariana Ramirez, lost to Othello’s Macy Hampton and Krishna Roylance, 3-6, 1-6. The doubles team of Erica Camacho and Veronica Castillo lost to Othello’s Jane Freeman and Jenny Walker, 2-6, 4-6.

Among boys, Louis Merred defeated Othello’s Levi Garza, 6-3, 6-0 and the duo of Gates Petersen and Randy Hodges defeated Othello’s tandem of Kyler Villarreal and Colton Freeman, 6-4, 6-4.

Othello’s Josh Valdez and Sterling Roylance beat Quincy’s Noah Hoeger and Jonathan Fregoso, 0-6, 2-6.

Othello’s Tyler Wagner and Asai Villarreal defeated Taggart Hodges and Lucas Guerrero of Quincy, 2-6, 2-6. Lastly, Sam Ronish lost a hard-fought singles match to Palani Barragan, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6.

Next up for the Jacks’ tennis squads was a trip to Prosser, to play the Mustangs. Results weren’t available prior to press time.

The Jacks host Selah Thursday at 4 p.m. and then travel to Wapato on Saturday and to Ellensburg Tuesday. A clash at home against archrivals Ephrata follows the next day, then the long-postponed matchup against Cascade, April 28.

Quincy was scheduled to play the Kodiaks from Leavenworth earlier this season, but had to cancel due to bad weather at Quincy, keeping the series at bay and at Cascade, where 17 inches of snow had kept the team from getting enough practices.