Posted on Mar 19, 2017

Quincy Tennis splits series with Ellensburg

The Quincy High School tennis team split a series with Ellensburg, with the boys losing to the Bulldogs 4-1 at home and the girls taking the series 3-2 Tuesday.

The series was the first date of the season for the Jacks, who were scheduled to play Cascade last Saturday until the Kodiaks canceled.

Against the Bulldogs, the girls’ tandem of Alysha Donovan and Mariana Ramirez defeated the visiting duo of Ashley Higdon and Tamzar Shissler, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4. The second doubles team of Rachel Faw and Maria Castillo defeated Ellensburg’s Aubrey Higdon and Laura Johnson 6-4, 6-4. In singles, Quincy’s Caitlyn Wind defeated Rosalyn Garcia 3-6, 7-6 (7-3) 6-3.

Ellensburg’s Molly Carter beat Brynn Nieuwenhuis 2-6, 6-7 and the Bulldogs’ tandem of Anna Winter and Heather Hickman beat Erica Camacho and Victoria Carrillo, 2-6, 2-6.

Among boys, the Quincy duo of Gates Petersen and Randy Hodges beat Shine Sun and Tommy Hyatt, 6-4, 6-1.

Ellensburg’s Andrew Hull defeated Louis Merred 6-7 (3-7) 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) The Bulldogs’ Johnny Bartlett beat Sam Ronish, 6-1, 6-1. In doubles, Noah Hoeger and Johan Fregoso lost to Ellensburg’s Austin Ness and Jacob Haldeman, 1-6, 2-6 and the Jacks’ Lucas Guerrero and Taggart Hodges lost to Ben Shissler and Andy Garcia, 1-6, 0-6.

Next up for the Jacks is a visit to Chelan Thursday and Ephrata Saturday.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com