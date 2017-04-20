Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Sports

Quincy tennis splits series with Grandview Greyhounds

The Quincy and Grandview tennis teams battled each other hard Tuesday, with the boys in green bringing back a 3-2 victory over the Greyhounds, and the girls dropping their series by the same score.

In boys singles, Louis Merred defeated Grandview’s Alfonso Granados 6-4, 6-3 and Sam Ronish defeated the Greyhounds’ Nathan Barrientos, 6-2, 6-0.

The doubles team of Gates Petersen and Jerry Hodges defeated Roy Escarano and Edgar Valencia 6-2, 6-0.

Grandview salvaged two points from the series, with the ‘Hounds winning the second and third doubles matches.

In the second, Noah Hoeger and Johan Fregoso lost to Joel Pina and Marc Martinez of Grandview, 1-6, 1-6. Taggart Hodges and Lucas Guerrero lost to Isaiah Villarreal and Devin Amaro, 1-6, 0-6.

The girls from Quincy lost the series 3-2. The Lady Jacks put up a good fight, as each of the losing Quincy games went the distance, while the games that Quincy won ended quickly. Rachel Faw and Natalie Thomsen defeated Grandview’s Wendy Garcia and Maria Ramos, 6-0, 6-1.

Alysha Donovan and Mariana Ramirez defeated he Greyhounds’ Briselda Espindola and Alexa Rodriguez, 6-1, 6-0.

Maria Castillo and Hailey McKee lost to Grandview’s Yanet Cortez and Kendall Roberson, 6-4, 2-6, 5-7.

Brynn Niewenhuis lost to Grandview’s Sonya Trevino, 7-6, 4-6, 6-7. Caitlyn Wind lost to Alexandra Gonzalez of Grandview, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6.

Next up for the Jacks tennis squads are two home series against East Valley-Yakima on Thursday at 4 p.m. and against the Othello Huskies on Saturday at 10 a.m.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com