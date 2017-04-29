Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Sports

Quincy track team hosts meet

The Quincy Jacks put on some good performances at the Clifton Larsen Allen-sponsored Quincy Invitational track meet last weekend, with green-and-gold athletes falling inches away from the record books.

Mashayla Schaapman continued her quest to become the school’s numero-uno shot-putter in history, and now she sits half-an-inch away from the record set in the late 1990s. Her best toss Saturday reached 36 feet and 5.5 inches. The record in girls’ shot put is 36’6”.

The toss of 36’5.5” is a new personal record for Schaapman and it earned first-place honors at the meet, more than two feet longer than the second-best throw, by Toppenish’s Micayla Wallahee.

Schaapman finished third in the discus, as well, with a throw of 97 feet and 10 inches.

In the 1,600 meters, Bryn Heikes finished first, with a time of five minutes, 33.23 seconds, a new personal-best for the runner. Heikes also finished first in the 800 meters, with a time of 2:35.22 minutes.

Other top-10 performances included Avery Vanderveen with a ninth-place finish in the 200 meters, with a time of 28.91 seconds. She also finished 10th in the 400 meters, with a time of one minute 5.73 seconds, and finished fourth in the javelin with a toss of 108 feet and 11 inches.

Amy Hernandez finished ninth in the 3,200 meters, with a time of 13 minutes, 47.05 seconds. The crew of Cynthia Diaz, Sahara Smith, Piper Horning and Julissa Herrejon finished seventh in the 4×200 relay, with a time of two minutes and 69-hundredths of a second.

Taylor Thomsen finished seventh in the shot put with a toss of 30 feet, three inches.

Among boys, the Jacks placed two throwers among the top three in the javelin. Tyson Thornton finished second with a toss of 147 feet and four inches. Carlos Solorio finished third with a toss of the same length, a personal-best for him.

Thornton finished sixth in the high jump, with a leap of five feet, eight inches, and third in the triple jump with a jump of 40 feet, 4.5 inches, a personal record. Solorio finished 10th in the pole vault with a jump of nine feet flat, and 11th in the triple jump with a leap of 35 feet, 10.5 inches.

The crew of Israel Cavazos, Caleb Williamson, Ben Williams and Nathan Ortiz finished third in the 4×100 with a time of 47.63 seconds.

Cyril Berndt, Cavazos, Ortiz and Williamson finished fourth in the 4×400 relay with a time of 3:51.10 minutes. Berndt finished fourth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:10.44 minutes.

Trevor Moloso finished seventh in the 110-meter race with a time of 18.36 seconds. He finished fourth in the pole vault with a jump of 10 feet flat. He also finished ninth in the 300-meter race with a time of 46.45 seconds, a personal-best for him.

Williams finished eighth in the 200 meters, with a time of 25.19 seconds, a personal-best for the sprinter. Williamson finished seventh in the 400 meters, with a time of 57.24 seconds.

Next up is a meet at Ephrata Thursday at 3 p.m.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com