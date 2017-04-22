Posted on Apr 22, 2017 in News

Quincy turns out to clean up, recycle

In the final hour of Saturday’s Spring Clean-up Day in Quincy, residents were still driving in with stuff to unload.

Some of the refuse went to the Grant County landfill in Ephrata, but locals with old electronics could hand them over to the Quincy Valley Lions Club for recycling. The electronics recycling event was held in conjunction with the city’s Spring Clean-up Day at the city shop yard at 21 A St. NW.

Three club members, Marilyn Cordova, Janice Stephens and Kristin Roberts, were on-site to collect electronic devices and prepare them for shipping. Cordova, who is the club’s secretary, said the club has done the recycling event for about five years.

There were lots of televisions and a pallet full of old computer monitors, most of them the heavy cathode ray tube type of monitor. When a pallet was filled, the electronics were tightly wrapped with plastic film to be ready to load into a truck trailer.

“The city helps us with a forklift and loading the pallets,” Cordova said.

Shortly before quitting time, 2 p.m., Cordova estimated that 1,825 lbs. of electronics had been collected, but a couple more vehicles came in with devices to drop off, so the club’s total edged higher. Prior collection events have totaled as much as 3,000 lbs., Cordova said.

Ramon Silva, of Quincy, who arrived at the city yard with his pickup truck loaded with stuff to drop off, said it helps a lot that the city puts on the Spring Clean-Up Day.

“Over the winter, stuff piles up a lot,” Silva said.

Residents could drop off household trash and scrap metal for free. Appliances were accepted also, and those with Freon cost $10 to drop off.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com