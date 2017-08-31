Posted on Aug 31, 2017

Quincy Valley couple lost home in Monument Hill Fire

One of the three homes destroyed in the Monument Hill Fire belonged to Alexander and Raisa Moskalets, and two donation accounts have been set up to assist them in recovering.

Their home sat amid trees, a leafy patch near the northern end of Road J.8 NW, about eight miles northeast of Quincy. The gravel road runs north from Road 13 NW, up a gentle slope and into the Beezley Hills – an area now charred by the wildfire of Aug. 16 and 17.

An online fundraiser has been set up at gofundme.com with a goal of $20,000 for the Moskaletses. On Monday, Aug. 28, $4,240 had been raised. Find the donation campaign at www.GoFundMe.com/raisa-alex-moskalets-fire-relief.

According to the gofundme posting, an account was also set up at Washington Trust Bank under the name of Raisa & Alex Moskalets Fire Relief Fund.

The Monument Hill Fire burned 6,255 acres and was contained on Aug. 19.

The Post-Register’s attempts to contact the Moskaletses were unsuccessful.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com