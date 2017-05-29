Posted on May 29, 2017 in News

Quincy Valley Medical Center looks at revising reports

Changes to internal reporting and progress on the development plan for Quincy Valley Medical Center were discussed at the May 22 meeting of the board of commissioners of Grant County Public Hospital District No. 2.

Commissioners Randy Zolman, Robert Poindexter and Anthony Gonzalez were present. Michele Talley and Don Condit were absent.

Kelly Robison, who recently took on the role of quality director at QVMC, presented the quality improvement report and said she is reviewing the spreadsheet reports and is looking at revising future reports, partly to make them simpler.

Robison said she is going to consult with managers at QVMC as to what reporting they need. Robison also said she wants to focus on nursing processes, patient flow, patient experience and customer service.

Following that suggestion, there was extended discussion of the reports, their use, what legal requirements for reporting there are and the history of the quality improvement reporting at QVMC. Zolman and Gonzalez said they support streamlining the reports.

In commenting on QVMC finances, Zolman said that initial numbers appear to show QVMC made money in April, but he cautioned that, in the end, the month will likely not show a profit. In summary, he said, “We are moving in the right direction.” He said it was a positive sign that losses for the first four months of 2017 totaled only about $165,000, which is less than the average for four months that has been seen during recent years.

Also on the agenda was an update on the Legacy Project, with remarks from Brian Kuest. He said the assessment team has identified potential services to build into a new formulation for QVMC and to use in finding a medical provider partner. The discussion that followed centered on devising a proposal, and Kuest suggested a nonbinding statement or memorandum of understanding (MOU).

Jerry Hawley, CEO of QVMC, recounted a four-hour meeting he attended in Moses Lake recently with CEOs from other rural hospital districts at which there was high interest in cooperation and forming a network across the region.

Discussion about an MOU ended with Hawley saying he will soon talk with Theresa Sullivan, CEO of Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake, to draft concepts of a potential business relationship.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com