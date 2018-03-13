Posted on Mar 13, 2018

Quincy Valley suffers through a rougher-than-usual flu season

Health care facilities in the Quincy Valley await the end of what has felt like a longer-than-usual flu season.

“It’s been rough,” said Danielle Hodge, clinic supervisor at Quincy Valley Medical Center, while Allen Noble, a medical director at Quincy Community Health Center called it one of the worst flu seasons he has seen in recent years.

With weather beginning to warm up, Hodge warned that the populace is not yet out of the woods.

“Once spring really comes into full swing, that’s when we start to see the flu die off,” Hodge said, adding that many pharmacies have reported low amounts of TamiFlu, an antiviral medication used to treat the disease.

“Been seeing a lot of influenza A and influenza B,” Hodge said.

Moreover, Noble pointed out that QCHC has seen a spike in the number of cases of influenza B, normally the less severe of the two, he added.

“It seems like it’s starting to taper down now, but we are still seeing (cases)” of the flu, Noble said.

Furthermore, Noble said that at QCHC the problem has been a shortage of kits to test for flu.

“A shortage of production did affect our clinic,” he said.

News of flu across the country led more people to get tested, which led to the shortage.

“We never ran out, but we started to run a little low,” he said.

Hodge said that in the state, about 189 cases of flu-related deaths had been reported.

Most of the deaths in Washington involved people 65 years old or older, Hodge said.

“Last season was bad, but it was worse this year,” Hodge said, noting that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did declare a flu epidemic this winter. The CDC reported widespread cases in 45 states, including Washington but not Oregon.

With spring officially starting in about two weeks, the name of the game is hygiene, Hodge said.

“Sanitize everything, viruses spread very easily,” Hodge said, “So if you have a baby or an elderly family member, and if you are sick, you need to not be around them because you are going to expose them. You need to stay away until you’re symptom-free.”

Noble encouraged people to get a flu shot when the time comes.

“Even though the influenza vaccine wasn’t as effective as we would have liked this year, that’s still not a good reason to not get it next year,” he said. “I still encourage people to get their flu vaccine.”

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@qvpr.com