Posted on Aug 18, 2017

Quincy voters will choose between Worley, Lybbert

The primary is officially over, with the voting being certified on Aug. 15, and two candidates advance to the general election for the office of mayor of Quincy: Scott Lybbert and Paul Worley.

Cari Mathews, executive director of the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce, said that the chamber is working on putting together a public forum for the candidates, but as of last week she had no details of the event.

Four candidates had entered the race for mayor: Lybbert, Worley, Ricardo Garces and Ricardo Ruesga. The final results show 901 ballots counted, not including write-ins.

Lybbert received 355 votes, for 39.4 percent.

Worley received 302 votes for 33.5 percent.

Garces received 155 votes, for 17.2 percent.

Ruesga received 89 votes, for 9.9 percent.

In the end, the percentages for each candidate did not vary much, by only a couple of percentage points, from the first tally made public Aug. 1.

According to Grant County Elections Office, 24.59 percent of voters across the county turned out for the primary election, as nine offices or measures were up for votes.

The race for Quincy mayor was on the primary ballot because it drew more than two candidates – the only local office open this year with more than two candidates.

Quincy chooses a new mayor this year because the incumbent, Jim Hemberry, chose not to run for re-election.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com