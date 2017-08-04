Posted on Aug 4, 2017 in News

Quincy votes in primary for a new mayor

Voting in the local 2017 primary election ended on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and in Quincy, that means the field of four candidates for mayor – Paul Worley, Ricardo Ruesga, Scott B. Lybbert and Ricardo Garces – is about to be narrowed to two.

Only partial results of the ballot counting were available at this writing, but the early tallies posted by the Grant County elections office showed candidates Worley and Lybbert in the lead Tuesday night. The final vote tally is scheduled to be certified by Aug. 15.

The latest results available showed 729 ballots counted. Worley received 251 votes for 34.4 percent of the total votes counted at that time. Ruesga received 76 votes, for 10.4 percent. Lybbert received 278 votes, or 38.1 percent. Garces received 124 votes, for 17 percent. More ballots are expected to be counted and added to the totals as county election personnel process ballots.

VOTING UPDATE

The latest results available Thursday night, Aug. 3, showed 895 ballots counted, not including write-ins. Paul D. Worley received 300 votes for 33.5 percent of the total votes counted. Ricardo Ruesga received 89 votes, for 9.9 percent. Scott B. Lybbert received 352 votes, or 39.3 percent. Ricardo Garces received 154 votes, for 17.2 percent.

Quincy chooses a new mayor this year because the incumbent, Jim Hemberry, chose not to run for re-election. At the close of this year, Mayor Hemberry will have served 10 and a half years as mayor. Initially he was appointed to the office.

Voters had a chance to choose from among four candidates – a bigger field of candidates than the city usually sees running for the office. The race for mayor was on the primary ballot because it drew more than two candidates – the only local office open this year with more than two candidates. The top two vote-getters in the primary will move on to the general election.

The Quincy Valley Post-Register asked the four candidates to supply introductory information for voters and published their responses on July 13. Their responses can be read here.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com