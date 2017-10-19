Posted on Oct 19, 2017

Quincy will stay on the right track with Worley: Column

By Warren Beckemeier

I went through many of the past campaign ads and commentaries for the mayoral election to help me decide which candidate is best suited to lead the City of Quincy.

One of the commentaries was by Lisa Karstetter dated July 20, 2017. There were several issues mentioned in Ms. Karstetter’s commentary that would improve the quality of life for the citizens of Quincy. Many of these issues are already being addressed by the current council, which Mr. Worley is part of.

It was stated by Lisa Karstetter that the City has done great investing the monies received into the infrastructure. So, job well done current mayor and council.

Ms. Karstetter also mentioned sprucing up the city. Sprucing up the city requires not only the city crew, but also responsible property owners. Property maintenance is not the responsibility of the City. For example, fresh paint and pulling weeds go a long way to spruce up the city.

Another issue mentioned was a walkable city. This is currently being addressed with the sidewalk improvement plan and other public works projects. In the commentary, Lisa Karstetter states we have wide highways which are not safe for folks to cross. The WSDOT has installed a lighted highway crossing on SR 28 and Fourth Avenue, and has installed ADA compliant ramps at the marked crossings. In 2016, the City of Quincy connected many of these ramps with additional sidewalks. These sidewalk projects will continue each year.

The City has increased the number of marked crossings with fluorescent pedestrian flags and provided crossing lights for the Safe Routes to School path at 7th Avenue and N Street SW. These are all items implemented by the council for safer pedestrian routes to make these highways safer to cross.

It is important to note that these wide highways are the same highways which allow trucks to transport commerce to their destination. The current council is attempting to maintain these vital routes of transportation and provide pedestrian safety at the same time. Is Mr. Lybbert suggesting the WSDOT will narrow these highways?

Lisa Karstetter identified Mr. Lybbert’s involvement with the AgFarmation sign. It is currently overgrown with weeds and does not appear to be working. I realize this was not Mr. Lybbert’s fault, but is this the vision the community desires? High-priced projects which are not sustainable?

Community safety is being addressed. The council is actively looking for a new Chief of Police. The position of Police Captain has been reinstated, and additional officers are being recruited and hired to bring the force back to full strength.

A recreational center is being planned for construction in the coming years, and the City continues to work toward implementing a bike route around and throughout the city.

Ms. Karstetter has a concern with status quo. It appears to me the vision is already in place, and the City of Quincy is enjoying a good rate of growth.

I believe Paul Worley represents the vision of the current council and is the right candidate to implement this vision. Vote Paul Worley for mayor.

Warren Beckemeier, Committee for Paul Worley, is a resident of Quincy.