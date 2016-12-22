Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Dec 22, 2016 in Sports

Quincy wrestlers cash in at Cashmere Invite

CASHMERE ­- When push came to shove, Danny Cruz kept his cool.

Having pinned his opponent in the finals of his 113-lb. category at the Cashmere Invitational Tournament, Cruz walked to the center of the mat and started removing his ankle band when all of a sudden, the mat got a lot closer.

His opponent, a Cle Elum wrestler named Joey Moen, concluded his appearance in the tournament by shoving Cruz from behind in frustration after the Quincy grappler won their match.

Cruz walked up to Moen, but before he could do anything, the Cle Elum coaches got in the middle and excoriated their young charge for his display of sore-loserdom.

“We tell our guys, ‘act like you have been there before,’” Quincy head coach Greg Martinez said. “Whether you win or lose, we are going to be classy either way.”

The surreal end to Cruz’ match threw no shade on a sturdy performance by the Jacks, who finished third in a fabled wintertime classic of North Central Washington wrestling.

Chelan took first and Warden took second place. More than 10 teams participated in the competition. Quincy earned third despite missing three varsity wrestlers to a tournament in Idaho, the mighty Tri-State. In addition, heavyweight Rey Rubio was still not eligible to wrestle.

“He’s working through the weight certification process,” Martinez said. “He will be eligible after Christmas.”

Cruz earned first place after pinning three of his four opponents.

Andrick Espana of Chelan lost by pin to Cruz in the first round. Blake Brown of Cashmere lost by pin in the second round. Tenoch Mondujano of Eastmont lost by tech fall 15-4, and Moen lost by pin in the first.

In addition to Cruz, several Quincy wrestlers shined on the mat at Ron Doane Memorial Gymnasium.

Jose Buenrostro finished second at 106 lbs., defeating Omak’s Mason Olborn by pin in the second round, outpointing Warden’s Tony Martinez 10-7, then losing to Cascade’s Axel Martinez, 9-2.

Devon Salcedo finished third at 152 lbs. He lost to Erik Alcala 6-3 before rattling off three straight wins. He pinned Republic-Curlew’s Tyler Haddenham in the first round, outpointed Eastmont’s Cesar Mendoza 10-3, and pinned Cashmere’s Bryson Pratt in the third round.

Eliseo Valdovinos finished third at 160, with wins over Cle Elum’s Nick Fordham in overtime and Cashmere’s Matt Powell by first-round pin. He also earned a win by forfeit and lost to Chelan’s Braden Williams 12-5.

Brian Guadarrama finished fourth at 138 lbs., defeating Republic-Curlew’s J.J. Walker 12-6, losing to Dallas Joe of Omak by pin in the first round, beating Cashmere’s Tristan Napoles 7-2 and then losing to Mount Baker’s Jesus Torrero by pin in the first round.

Hunter Harrington finished fourth at 170 with wins over Cascade’s Josue Claros 6-4 and Mount Baker’s Matias Velasquez, 7-5; and losses to Chelan’s Sage Zinni, 12-0 and Warden’s Elijah Gonzalez, 10-2.

The tournament served as a showcase for some new names not yet seen printed in the programs at varsity matches.

“The hard part is we split up our team,” Martinez said. “The good thing is, we got kids to step in and fill new roles.

One such wrestler was sophomore Guadarrama.

“His technique is coming on really well,” Martinez said. “I think he can be really someone to watch in the future. As long as we can keep him involved and interested and working hard, I’m really excited for his future.”

Other new names included Geo Garcia, who won one match, a third-round pin of Cle Elum’s Nick Fordham at 160 lbs., and Rigo Hernandez, who also won one match, an 11-7 decision over Mount Baker’s Karim Moa.

Jerry Hodges won two matches, defeating Mason Andruss of Cashmere by first-round pin and Christian Gonzalez of Warden, 14-6, at 182 lbs.

Ray Robinson, Nathan Ramirez, Miguel Ramirez and Jesus Buenrostro also won matches for the Jacks.

While the bulk of the varsity squad traveled west to Cashmere, three wrestlers participated at Tri-State in Idaho.

The prestigious tournament gathered schools of all sizes, including some wrestling powerhouses like Moses Lake.

Raul Barajas, Victor Tafoya and Tanner Wallace represented the Jacks at Tri-State.

Each wrestler won one match, all finishing with an identical 1-2 record.

“It was a good learning experience for us,” Martinez said.

Under Martinez’s rules, state veterans were eligible to attend Tri-State, until last year when the rules were expanded to include those wrestlers who had made regionals and had attended a wrestling summer camp.

Barajas made state as a freshman; Victor Tafoya and Tanner Wallace both made regionals and attended the Washington Intensive Wrestling Camp.

Next up for the Jacks was a dual meet against Cascade and East Valley-Yakima Wednesday. Results weren’t available prior to press time. After that, the team travels to Vashon for The Rock tournament Dec. 29.

Grad tournament ahead

For the second consecutive year, Quincy graduates will have a chance to show that they still have the skills that once made them shine on the wrestling mat.

Dec. 30, the Arnold Ybarra Green Grit Alumni Dual will honor the memory of Ybarra, a Quincy grad who went on to be a longtime coach and mentor for the city’s youth until he passed away earlier this year.

“Last year, it was just the Green Grit, because Arnie was still with us,” Martinez said. “This year, with Arnold passing, we want to do something for him.”

Last year, the dual helped raise money for iPads to keep stats. The wrestling program bought about three iPads with the grad tournament’s money.

People interested in signing up for a chance to wrestle need to sign up and pony up $45. No singlet-wearing required, for anyone.

Signups are available on the wrestling program’s Facebook page, “Quincy Jackrabbit Wrestling/Cross Country.”

Already 14 wrestlers have signed up. This year, the tournament will be followed by a get-together at Time Out Pizza so the onetime warriors can catch up on old times, Martinez said.

Weigh-in is at 5 p.m. at the wrestling room at QHS.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com