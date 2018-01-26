Posted on Jan 26, 2018

Quincy wrestlers hound Grandview

The Quincy Jacks boys wrestling team finished their regular season schedule in fine style, with a thumping of the Grandview Greyhounds at home, 53-17.

The dual, which was also the Jacks’ Senior Night, felt unique from the beginning, with the school’s choir singing the National Anthem and the pep band rocking out the tunes.

When the wrestling began, the boys in green displayed an intense brand of wrestling, fueled in part by a strong weekend of duals at the Hazen tournament in Renton.

“The kids wrestled really well this weekend,” Quincy head coach Greg Martinez said. “Confidence does amazing things for you. Pair that with the Senior Night, we have never had the pep band here, and since I have been coach, we have only had one or two people sing the anthem, not a choir. So it was a special night.”

For starters, what looked like a double forfeit in the program, turned out instead to be a double mismatch on the mat.

Quincy’s 220-pounder Ruben Vargas was listed as getting a forfeit from Grandview and the Greyhounds’ 285-pounder Martin Garcia appeared as getting a forfeit from the Jacks.

Seeking to get some mat time, Vargas instead chose to wrestle Garcia in the opening match, although the Grandview wrestler had a few dozen pounds on him.

The mismatch in weight belied the mismatch in skill, as Vargas pounced on the visiting Garcia and pinned him with 9.2 seconds to go in the first round.

On the next match, 106-pounder D’Angelo Aguilar pinned the Greyhounds’ Abisai Mendoza in the first round, and on the next match Quincy’s Jose Buenrostro won by forfeit at 113 lbs.

The 18-0 lead gave the Jacks the cushion needed to absorb a few setbacks.What they did not know is how quickly they would need that cushion.

Wrestling at 120 lbs. and ahead 3-2 in the second round, Tanner Bushman became entangled with his opponent, Grandview’s Adrian Benitez. As they fell, Benitez’ head and neck slammed against the mat.

The match was stopped as the Greyhounds’ coaching staff and QHS personnel rushed to the aid of the unconscious Benitez, who came to a few moments later. Emergency responders took the grappler to a hospital, Bushman was disqualified and Grandview had its first six points of the night, the hard way.

Martinez absolved Bushman, saying that the disqualification was a borderline call.

“I don’t think Tanner lifted him and I don’t think it was intentional, but the rulebook says you’re responsible for bringing the wrestler down under control,” Martinez said. “Since that didn’t happen, we took the punishment.”

At 126 lbs., Damion Casillas lost 9-1 to Kenneth Plaza and at 132 lbs., Jesus Buenrostro lost 10-1 to DJ Saunders. Both wrestlers avoided getting pinned, which also helped the Jacks.

Grandview got within one point of the Jacks after Ian Campuzano defeated Quincy’s Oswaldo Perez 4-3 on a late third-round comeback.

Ahead 18-17, the Jacks needed some breathing room and they got it in spades with three first-round pins in their next four matches.

First, a businesslike Devon “El Gato” Salcedo did not seem to break a sweat to defeat his 145-pound opponent Jesus Sanchez. Salcedo took all of 37 seconds to pin the Greyhound wrestler.

Then, Quincy’s Nate Ramirez defeated 152-pounder Isaac Dean by tech fall, 20-4.

Then, Mykenzi Realme pinned Grandview’s 160-pounder Alec Lepe with 3.6 seconds left in the first round, and then Victor Tafoya pinned Grandview’s 170-pounder Greg Vivar with 42 seconds to go in the first.

By the time Ray Robinson stood solo in the center of the ring to win his match by forfeit, the Jacks had an insurmountable lead and a relatively easy win at home after losing their last two home matches.

The last match of the night also went the Jacks’ way, with 195-pounder Jose Avila showing great improvement, and pinning his opponent Emilio Gonzalez with 39 seconds to go in the second round.

“When he took his shot tonight, it was beautiful,” Martinez said.

Next is districts at Ellensburg on Feb. 2-3. Wrestling starts at 4 p.m. the first day and noon on the second day.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com