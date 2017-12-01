Posted on Dec 1, 2017

Quincy wrestlers spoil Warden’s season opener 39-33

Showing energy aplenty, Quincy’s wrestlers overcame a trio of forfeits (to Warden’s one) and defeated the powerhouse Cougars for the second year in a row, this time on the road, 39-33 Thursday night.

Tanner Bushman, (120 lbs.) Damion Casillas, (126 lbs.) Eliseo Valdovinos (160 lbs.) and Oswaldo Perez (138 lbs.) collected wins for the Quincy Jacks, with the first three winning by pin. Victor Tafoya also brought the Jacks a handful of points by winning by forfeit at 170 lbs. Perez pulled off a a comeback victory, winning 11-8 thanks to a late reversal with five seconds to go in the third round. The win brought Quincy back to an even 33-33 score. Devon “El Gato” Salcedo gave Quincy a 36-33 lead in the next match at 145 lbs, winning a see-saw battle 18-15.

Nate Ramirez closed out the night with a 8-3 win at 152 lbs.

Earlier, Ray Robinson (182 lbs.) Jerry Hodges (195 lbs.) and Ruben “Boy” Vargas (220 lbs.) lost by points. Despite the losses, they did a good job of minimizing the damage. They struggled at times, but managed to battle and go the distance. Jesus Buenrostro lost by pin at 132 lbs.

“It was a good match,” Quincy head coach Greg Martinez said. “For the team to overcome those 12 points and get a win was pretty big.” Teams get six points if the opponent forfeits a match, and Quincy had two more forfeits than Warden.

The Jacks need to work on their basics more, Martinez said, but the team fought hard against a scrappy Warden squad.

Next up is a trip to Kennewick for the entire wrestling program (varsity boys, girls and JV) to compete in the Bob Mars Invitational on Saturday.