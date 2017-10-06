Posted on Oct 6, 2017

Quincy XC hosts Ephrata, Ellensburg in meet

The Quincy Jacks cross country team put foot to concrete and battled their Ellensburg and Ephrata counterparts Sept. 21 in the lone regular season meet the Jacks get to host this season.

Ellensburg took first place among girls and boys, with Ephrata coming in second in both, as well.

In individual results, Bryn Heikes finished second among the girls, with a time of 19:48 minutes. Gonzalo Birrueta finished second among the boys, with a time of 16:58 minutes. A runner from Ellensburg took first place in both races.

In sixth place among the boys came Oswaldo Perez, with a time of 18:12 minutes. Sixth among the girls came Jane Kennedy, a freshman, who set a personal record with a time of 21:04 minutes.

Eleventh among girls came Amy Hernandez with a personal best time of 22:30 minutes. Eleventh among the boys came Omar Ramos, with a personal-best time of 18:43 minutes.

Tyler Wurl finished 15th among boys with a time of 19 minutes, 10 seconds. Ivania Chavez finished 22nd among girls with a time of 25:06.

Riley McIntyre finished 17th among boys with a season-best time of 19 minutes, 16 seconds. Nate Ramirez finished 25th with 19:50 minutes, and Carlos Ortiz finished 29th with a season-best time of 20:01 minutes.

Among girls, Josselinne Gonzalez finished 28th with a personal-best time of 26:14 minutes. One spot behind Gonzalez came Giselle Castañeda with a personal-best time of 26:14.09 minutes. One spot behind Castañeda came Xochitl Tafoya with a PR of her own, this time clocking in at 26 minutes 19 seconds flat.

Jazmine Benitez finished the race in 32nd place with a personal-best mark of 26:33 minutes.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com