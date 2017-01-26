Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 26, 2017 in News

Quincy youth serves as page for Wenatchee lawmaker

The job looked fun, so Tyler Wurl gave it a whirl.

Encouraged by his cousin, a resident of Malaga, just southeast of Wenatchee, Wurl served for a week as a page in the state House of Representatives in Olympia.

“My cousin wanted to do it, so I ended up doing it with him,” said Wurl, a 14-year-old from Quincy. “I am interested in government, so I wanted to go over there and kind of see how it works.”

The job ran from Jan. 16-20, from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., with an hour break for lunch. Teenagers from around the state passed messages, documents, paperwork and notes from one office to another or to one legislator to another. Pages had to provide their own dark slacks, white shirt and black tie, with the Legislature providing the suit jackets.

All the pages had to sit around in a room until a call came for a task. Waiting around was boring the first day, Wurl said, but as the teenagers got to know each other, they became friends and the waiting grew easier.

“We started playing cards or board games or whatever we could to keep ourselves occupied,” he said.

The job provided a first glance into the work of government for Wurl.

“I didn’t know how elaborate it was, how much work it took for when a bill was just an idea to when it gets signed into law,” he said. “How many different processes it has to go through.”

Wurl, his cousin and two other boys stayed with a host family that has hosted pages for 25 years. The two other boys hailed from the west side of the state.

“They were really nice,” he said of the host family, about which he learned in the application to become a page. “The first dinner we had with them, we ended up visiting for like two hours, talking.”

The weeklong adventure in our state’s capital will help him in the future, Wurl said, making it easier to talk to people he doesn’t know. He did not meet many lawmakers other than East Wenatchee’s Cary Condotta, but he did meet several of the representatives’ legislative assistants, as well as the pages’ supervisors.

Teenagers wanting to do this have to be ready to meet people, talk to people and leave their comfort zone in the rearview mirror, Wurl said.

“There is a lot of sitting around, so you gotta be ready to make friends and talk,” he said.

Before the trip, Wurl said, he feared getting lost in the large House of Representatives building, or getting called to do something and not knowing what to do. The first day was stressful, but after that, “you got the hang of it.

“Security guards would see we were confused, so they would come over and help us,” he later added.

Wurl said that if he had the chance, he would work as a page again.

He might get that chance, yet, he said. There is a rule that a page can’t be a page again, but that might change.

“Right now if you do it you can’t do it again, but they are running short on people,” Wurl said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they change it so you can.”

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com