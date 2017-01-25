Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 25, 2017 in Community

Quincy’s Camille Jones meets with legislators

Anxious to get back to her classroom but also motivated and challenged by the work she is doing, Quincy teacher Camille Jones learns as she goes.

And she goes far.

The current Washington State Teacher of the Year, Jones is out of her familiar surroundings at Pioneer Elementary, and instead is in a semester-long teacher-in-residence program, where she travels the state learning and advocating for the concerns and joys of teacher-dom across Washington.

“It’s kind of a challenge and an opportunity, and it has encouraged me to remain more involved in Olympia,” she said.

An important stop on her journey occurred last week, when Jones found herself in the state’s capital city, meeting with state Reps. Matt Manweller and Tom Dent, and state Sen. Judy Warnick, as well as with newly elected Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal.

“I call my trip over there my orientation,” she said. “It was an opportunity for me to sit with these people for the first time and make a connection.”

Jones said she hoped to become a resource for all four as the Legislature enters its new session. This may prove crucial as the state enters the last year of the deadline set by the State Supreme Court to better fund public education.

“It’s the ultimatum year, this year,” she said. “Somehow, the Legislature has to find a way to fund schools much more substantially in the next budget by July 1 at the very latest.”

Certain education topics have proven divisive, Jones said, which challenges her to find ways to connect with people from both sides.

In the past, teachers haven’t had a big place at the table during policy talks, Jones said, but that is changing.

“We are starting to have a stronger voice,” she said, adding that the Teacher of the Year program, with all its commitments, trips and speeches, allows her a bigger forum.

“I have been encouraged so much to make connections with policymakers so that there are teachers over there, in the middle of those conversations, and with that perspective from the classroom,” Jones said.

The meeting with the three lawmakers from Grant County was a step in the right direction, Jones said. “The meeting went really well,” she said. “We all have the same goal: how to make sure that Quincy and our area are a great place to live. We all want to do what’s best for the people in our area.”

Next up for Jones will be a second meeting with Manweller in February to talk about the future of Career and Technical Education programs.

“Historically that’s been focused at the high school level,” Jones said. “But I was talking to him about how I see what I am doing at my STEAM-Enrichment class (at Pioneer) as kind of the building blocks for those programs as kids go forward.”

The question is, Jones said, how to bring what’s available in Career Tech in high school down to the junior high and expand on opportunities at elementary schools. The goal, she added, is to build a path from kindergarten to senior year for children interested in hands-on learning and skill-building.

“I’m sure I will meet with (the lawmakers) again this spring,” Jones said. “And I hope they come visit my classroom next year through the school year, so we can continue to work together in the future and they continue to see me as a resource, even if I’m not the 2022 Teacher of the Year, but as a teacher who really cares about kids in Washington.”

Asked if perhaps advocacy might lead her into politics someday, Jones laughed and said she has a policy of never saying never, but “I really can’t imagine that. I love working with kids and I can’t wait to get back to class.”

