Quincy’s Schaapman finishes sixth at the state meet in Tacoma

TACOMA—­Mashayla Schaapman, seeded sixth going into the state championship meet, closed her high school career by finishing sixth in the shot put at Mount Tahoma High School.

Schaapman, a senior who will attend the University of Hawaii next year, finished just shy of her personal best, with a toss of 36 feet, 6.25 inches.

The throw was the second-best throw among CWAC participants in the state meet, just behind Ellensburg’s Avery Fisk, who finished third with a toss of 38 feet, three inches.

The CWAC-GNL region brought five people to state and four earned a medal.

Schaapman said she struggled at times with her mechanics.

“My kick and my hip turn weren’t working together,” she said. “It just happens sometimes.”

Nonetheless, Schaapman “stayed right where she should have been,” coach Jon Barker said, adding that they tried to keep Schaapman’s throws on the right side of the sector.

“You can always get more distance if you stay on the same side you throw with,” Barker said.

Schaapman broke the school record two weeks ago with a throw that veered left.

“If she would have stayed to the right, there would have been more,” Barker said. “It’s frustrating, because we know there was more, we just didn’t get the opportunity to show it.”

The competition stayed tight throughout, with only one thrower breaking 40 feet and only a couple of inches separating fifth place from eighth place.

“She stayed mentally tough, and I’m proud of her performance,” Barker said.

Schaapman said she does not think she will throw at the University of Hawaii, given that their walk-on distance is 38 feet, and her career best at Quincy High School is 36 feet eight inches, the school record.

Nevertheless, Barker said she should try.

“We are encouraging her to go try anyway because you never know,” Barker said. “They might see something and say ‘We can work with that,’ and bring her on board.”

With Schaapman graduating, the pipeline of talent coming from the younger grades looks strong among throwers.

Samantha Schaapman, Mashayla’s younger sister, overcame some injuries this year, Barker said. Freshman Taylor Thompson qualified for districts on her first meet. Among boys, Miguel Preciado on shot put, Edgar Vazquez on discus, and Tyson Thornton, Carlos Solorio and Preciado in javelin might make some noise in the years to come.

“Tyson PR’d with a 162 (-foot throw),” Barker said. This year, the 10th-best thrower at the 2A state meet threw for 163 feet, one inch.

In girls’ javelin, Avery Vander Veen is second all-time among Quincy throwers. She will likely return to throw next year.

“We are young, lots of brute strength and not much polish,” Barker said. “Upward and onward.”

Mashayla was one of two athletes representing Quincy at Mount Tahoma. Freshman Bryn Heikes competed in the 800-meter preliminaries and missed qualifying for the finals by eight hundredths of a second.

The top eight runners in the prelims qualified for the finals. Heikes finished ninth, with a time of two minutes, 22.24 seconds. Eighth-place finisher Feven Fessehatzion of Renton’s Lindbergh High School clocked in with a time of two minutes, 22.16 seconds.

Heikes’ mark at state is a new school record as well.

Heikes “left it all out there,” head coach David Stoddard said.

When her legs got a little wobbly at the end, she dived and “gave it all (she) got,” he added.

The freshman is a hard worker and the future looks bright for her, Stoddard said.

“I’m excited to see what she can do,” Stoddard said.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com