Posted on May 28, 2017 in Sports

Quincy’s Schaapman and Heikes own records, berths to state meet

For Mashayla Schaapman, all we can say is, finally. Or rather, semifinally.

On the last meet of the year before the state finals, the regional state qualifiers, Quincy shot-putter Mashayla Schaapman has her name as the school record holder of the sport.

Schaapman, a senior, threw for 36 feet, eight inches, besting a 36’06” toss from earlier in the year that had her tied for the school record with Rachell Rapp.

Rapp had been the school’s record-holder for the shot put since 1999.

Schaapman qualified for state with the toss and will now compete in the last meet of her prep career, the big dance at Mount Tahoma High School this weekend in Tacoma.

Out of the 17 throwers that qualified for the 2A state shot put competition, Schaapman has the sixth-best mark.

She will not be alone repping the green-and-gold in Pierce County.

Bryn Heikes finished second at regionals in the 800 meters, with a time of two minutes, 22.46 seconds.

Heikes already had set the school record for the 800 meters earlier this season, one of the two school records to her name.

A freshman, Heikes broke her own school record at regionals. Hers is the eighth-best time competing at 2A state in Tacoma, out of 18 runners.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com