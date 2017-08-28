Posted on Aug 28, 2017

Quincy’s water reuse utility honored

The city of Quincy was notified recently that it was named a “Utility of the Future Today” and will receive recognition from a partnership of water reuse organizations at their national conference in Chicago.

“This is important recognition and reflects nearly a decade of dedicated work by many people that helped us plan, design, fund and implement this water reuse utility project. I think it’s been a great team effort, marked by consultation, collaboration and important partnerships,” Quincy City Administrator Tim Snead said in a press release.

According to the WateReuse Association, the recognition program was launched last year by four water sector organizations – the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, the Water Environment Federation, the Water Environment & Reuse Foundation and WateReuse – with input from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the press release said.

Mayor Jim Hemberry provided a statement on the Utility of the Future Today selection:

“It’s an honor for the community and very rewarding for the city to be recognized for its innovative water reuse utility that creates a closed loop water reuse system that will, among other beneficial uses, provide a solution to meet the requirement to remove wastewater discharge from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s canal by redirecting this water as supply for data centers and industrial reuse, including industrial aquifer storage and recovery. Importantly, the utility will reduce demand on our potable supply and improve the city’s water balance and sustainability.”

Quincy is one of 25 winners of this year’s Utility of the Future Today. They will be recognized in a ceremony at the Water Environment Federation 2017 Technical Exhibit and Conference in Chicago on Oct. 3. According to Snead, the city is considering sending someone to the conference.

The Water Environment Federation states that the Utility of the Future Today recognition celebrates the achievements of forward-thinking, innovative water utilities that are providing resilient, value-added service to communities, particularly in community engagement, watershed stewardship, and recovery of resources such as water, energy and nutrients. The Utility of the Future framework provides a model for utilities of all sizes to achieve more efficient operations, enhanced productivity and long-term sustainability.

For more information about the conference and the Utility of the Future Today, visit www.wef.org/UtilityoftheFuture.

By Post-Register Staff