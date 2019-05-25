Posted on May 25, 2019

Quincy’s young athletes shine at annual Junior Olympics

The annual Junior Olympics returned last weekend with dozens of middle-school athletes sweating under the Cashmere sun.

Many of those athletes had Qs on their chests, and several of them managed to put up some noteworthy marks at Bulldog Field.

Seventh grade boys:

Sergio Castillo, first place, discus, 77 feet, 3.5 inches.

Quincy relay team, first place, 4×100, 53.9 seconds.

Jayden Richards, third place, 200 meters, 27.3 seconds.

Ethan Grigg, third place, triple jump, 28 feet, 4.5 inches.

Wyatt Keller, fourth place, triple jump, 27 feet, 4.5 inches.

Ethan Grigg, fifth place, 400 meters, 1:7.2 minutes.

Sergio Castillo, sixth place, shot put, 24 feet, seven inches.

Cody Kennedy, seventh place, 400 meters, 1:12 minutes.

Jayden Richards, seventh, 100 meters, 13.5 seconds.

Robert Bensch, seventh place, shot put, 61 feet, seven inches.

Seventh-grade girls

Shea Heikes, first place, 100-meter hurdles, 17.9 secs.

Sophia Navarro, second place, 100 meters, 14.4 seconds.

Quincy relay team, second place, 4×100, 58.3 seconds.

Brooke Melburn, fourth place, triple jump, 24 feet 6.5 inches.

Quincy relay team, fourth place, 4×200 race, two minutes. 21.3 seconds.

Sophia Navarro, fifth place, long jump, 11 feet, nine inches.

Kallie Kooistra, sixth place, discus, 60 feet, eight inches.

Sophia Navarro, sixth place, high jump, four feet.

Brooke Melburn, ninth place, long jump, 10 feet, 10 inches.

Eighth-grade girls

Luz Aragon, second place, 800 meters, two minutes, 44.9 seconds.

Ashley Rosas, fourth place, discus, 61 feet, 7.5 inches.

Joceline Schaapman, fourth place, 100-meter hurdles, 18.3 seconds.

Quincy relay team, fourth place, 4×100 race, 58.7 seconds.

Quincy relay team, fifth place, 4×200 race, two minutes. 16.8 seconds.

Guadalupe Valladolid, fifth place, discus, 53 feet, six inches.

Olivia Rigby, sixth place, 200 meters, 30.1 seconds.

Joceline Schaapman, seventh place, high jump, four feet.

Reese Nieuwenhuis, seventh place, triple jump, 23 feet, eight inches.

Joceline Schaapman, eighth place, 22 feet, 7.5 inches.

Dulce Bautista, eighth place, long jump, 10 feet, 10 inches.

Guadalupe Valladolid, ninth place, shot put, 20 feet, 8.25 inches.

Guadalupe Valladolid, ninth place, javelin, 56 feet, 10 inches.

Marisol Uribe, ninth place, high jump, three feet, nine inches.

Marisol Uribe, 10th place, long jump, 10 feet, five inches.

Eighth-grade boys:

Edgar Guzman, first place, 1,600 meters. Four minutes, 55.3 seconds, almost 10 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Juan David Martinez of Brewster.

Edgar Guzman, first place, 800 meters. Two minutes, 19.5 seconds.

Kenny Thompson, first place, pole vault, 10 feet, six inches.

Quincy relay team, first place, 4×100, 49 seconds.

Kenny Thompson, second place, long jump, 15 feet, 7.5 inches.

Rodrigo Cipriano, second place, triple jump, 32 feet, 1.25 inches.

Quincy relay team, 4×100 throwers relay, third place, one minute, 0.1 seconds.

David Medina, third place, javelin, 112 feet, seven inches.

Edgar Guzman, third place, long jump, 15 feet, four inches.

Preston Simmons, fourth place, pole vault, seven feet, five inches.

Harrison Hyer, fourth place, triple jump, 30 feet, 3.5 inches.

Quincy’s relay team, fourth place, 4×200, one minute, 52.9 seconds.

Trenten Calloway, fourth place, 1,600 meters, five minutes, 25.9 seconds.

Edwin Esparza, fifth place, discus, 98 feet, three inches.

David Medina, fifth place, shot put, 33 feet, 6.5 inches.

David Medina, seventh place, discus, 92 feet, two inches.

Trenten Calloway, seventh place, 800 meters, 2:33.9 minutes.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@qvpr.com