Posted on Dec 11, 2017

QVMC board OKs budget, ponders levy proposition

Finances were front and center for much of the Nov. 29 meeting of Quincy Valley Medical Center’s board, as the budget for 2018 was ready for a vote and after the proposed maintenance and operations levy on the November ballot fell short in a close vote.

First, the board heard a report on financial results for October. Commissioner Don Condit said using the word profit “seems strange,” but QVMC’s numbers show that the month ended on the plus side by nearly $108,000. By comparison, it has been common in recent years for a month to show a loss of $100,000.

“Any time the financial statements are positive, which this one is, is good news,” Condit said.

Commissioner Anthony Gonzalez reported that a roof leak was recently found and patched. The roof on the aging facility has become an annual concern and expense.

All five board members were present for the extensive discussions delving into budgetary concerns, which touched on equipment, staffing, information technology and Proposition 1 – the hospital district’s request for a levy to carry it into 2018. Voting on Prop 1 came close to the 60 percent of votes needed to pass, closer than other recent levy proposals.

CEO Glenda Bishop had prepared data for the board breaking down voting by precinct and comparing it to results in 2014. Her data showed the 2014 levy proposition, in rounded numbers, received 49 percent of votes in favor and 51 percent against it. This year’s levy garnered 58 percent support, while 42 percent of votes were against it. The tally was certified by Grant County on Nov. 28.

Though the levy came up short, Bishop was upbeat about the improved numbers. Fueling her optimism, she has had individuals in the Quincy Valley community, she said, encouraging the hospital to put another levy proposition on the very next ballot – in February.

For the board’s consideration, Bishop described issues related to putting any proposition on a ballot, including the cost, which could be around $5,000. Commissioners did not decide at the Nov. 29 meeting whether to put forward another levy proposition – that decision is expected in December.

Moving to the 2018 budget resolution on the agenda, discussion ranged over a variety of budget issues. Rod Shrader, QVMC’s controller, said there have been a lot of changes in 2017 that make it difficult to forecast for next year, but the proposed 2018 budget shows that “we have stabilized our loss to a great extent.”

The preliminary budget that the board looked at earlier showed an optimistic net income of a loss of only $200,000, but the more conservative budgeting that went into the resolution before the board arrived at a loss of $850,000. That would be quite a bit less than is expected this year: The forecast net income in the 2017 budget showed an expected loss of about $1.1 million. Through September, the net income figure is an $800,000 loss.

After more questions and dialogue, the board voted and approved the 2018 budget resolution, with none opposed.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com