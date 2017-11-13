Posted on Nov 13, 2017

QVMC computer system installation done, accounts receivable catch up

Quality, computers and finances were the main topics at the latest meeting of the commissioners of the Grant County Public Hospital District No. 2, and several recent steps garnered positive reviews by board members.

All five board members for Quincy Valley Medical Center were at the regular monthly meeting on Oct. 30. CEO Glenda Bishop spoke on Quality Improvement in the absence of the QI coordinator, Kelly Robison.

Bishop said state regulators have told QVMC that it does not need more data collection, rather, more analysis of the numbers that QVMC collects. Bishop had praise for the steps being taken by Robison with the QI program.

“I am really pleased to see steady movement in the right direction,” Bishop said.

Commissioner Don Condit agreed with Bishop’s assessment of progress in the QI program and Robison’s work.

“I think she is doing a very good job,” Condit said, “especially being as new as she is to the process.”

Robison became the QI coordinator in spring this year, after the previous QI coordinator left.

Commissioner Anthony Gonzalez agreed, saying the QI reporting has been simplified.

In discussing the finance report, the board and Bishop reviewed September numbers and said that they would have turned out better if a significant adjustment for accrued losses from earlier this year had not been taken during the month.

September would have been a pretty good month financially, looked at by itself, but Bishop was content with how the month turned out and to have the catchup losses accounted for.

Also on the board agenda was a report on the rollout of Athena, a major computer system introduced throughout the building to replace an older system.

Tom Richardson, director of information systems for QVMC, led the rollout and said, “I’m going to call it done.”

The installation was a year-long project, Richardson said, and the QVMC staff is now comfortable operating the new computer system. The switch to Athena saved QVMC the cost of a new server and related software updates, which probably amounted to $100,000 of savings, he said.

After that, there was a lengthy discussion of accounts receivable, which had gotten backed up during summer because of the changeover to the new Athena system. The A/R situation has improved, with the average age at 48 days, Bishop said. And that is going to get better, Richardson added.

Bishop said she thinks it is pretty significant, after five months with the new computer system, that 70 percent of the total accounts receivable are aged less than 31 days.

“That’s pretty outstanding, given what we have just come through,” Bishop said.

At the end of September, 18 percent of accounts receivable were aged 31 to 60 days, and 7 percent were out 61 to 90 days. None were more than 150 days out.

There was wide agreement in the meeting that the transition had turned out well in comparison to how such a large transition can go.

The board also held a discussion of the 2018 preliminary budget. Commissioner Randy Zolman said he was not satisfied with the preliminary numbers and thought they needed some work, and that spurred some discussion. The 2017 budget total revenue was listed as $8.9 million and net income of negative $1.1 million. The preliminary 2018 budget shows total revenue of $10 million and net income of about negative $200,000.

The budget may be finalized and voted on by the board at the next meeting, which is scheduled for Nov. 29 – a Wednesday, instead of the usual Monday.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com