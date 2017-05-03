Posted on May 3, 2017 in News

QVMC steps toward a formal search for a medical partner

The leaders of Quincy Valley Medical Center have dubbed the recent efforts to develop a new path forward “The Legacy Project,” and they are getting closer to issuing a formal letter to other medical providers in the region, one of which, it is hoped, will join QVMC in a proposed new facility in Quincy.

In a presentation supported by slides and data, Glenda Bishop, chief operating officer of QVMC, told members and guests of the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce at an event last week that the process begun with a group of community leaders and the Port of Quincy a few months ago is making progress.

The challenge in creating a sustainable model for the future is substantial, as Bishop stated, given a number of factors, one of which is the large portion of low-income residents in the area who often find it difficult to afford medical care.

In an email to The Quincy Valley Post-Register, Bishop summarized the points of her presentation at the April 18 chamber event:

“During the last three months, important meetings have been held at Quincy Valley Medical Center, resulting in what is being called The Legacy Project. It is a unique concept bringing together QVMC and the Port of Quincy in a relationship designed to strengthen the future of the hospital district. An Assessment and Development Team has worked with a consultant, reviewing possible models of health care delivery, services to be provided and potential partnerships.

“The hospital district’s next step: the Board of Commissioners will consider the issuance of a Request for Proposal in order to identify the best possible partner/partners. The board of commissioners continues to closely monitor the financial position of QVMC during this process, and looks forward to the opportunities yet to be identified which will strengthen the health care services offered to the city of Quincy and the district.”

On Monday, at the regular monthly meeting of the board of commissioners of Grant County Public Hospital District No. 2, which runs QVMC, there was extended discussion about the work of the assessment team and the consultant hired, Jody Carona, to identify the outline of the QVMC of the future. Board members Randy Zolman, Robert Poindexter and Michelle Talley were present; Anthony Gonzalez and Don Condit were absent.

Much of the discussion centered on a request for proposals, or RFP, which is a formal way to reach out to other health care providers in the region and request consideration of working with the hospital district in a new building, envisioned as a project to be built by the Port of Quincy using funds from a bond issue. When to issue the RFP, whether to send out a memorandum first to test the waters and what the RFP might look like were all discussed.

Jerry Hawley, CEO of QVMC, spoke about Carona’s studies of the local health care market and demographics, emphasizing Carona’s finding that a high percentage of local residents are working but have low income. He said the assessment team made good progress in a meeting on April 6. He did not name possible medical partners for QVMC, stating that he did not want to pre-empt the work of the assessment and development team.

Hawley brought up a concern about the advancing calendar, as Carona needs more time for her market studies, and then an RFP might allow 60 days for responses to be returned, putting the process into summer.

The discussion ended with Zolman tabling the matter and no action taken on an RFP.

In the regular reports given at the board meeting, some improvements in performance were noted on the medical center’s internal scorecard. Also, Zolman said the district’s debt held by Grant County – the warrants – was holding steady at a little more than $4 million.

In other QVMC news, it was announced that Michael Pirkey, the QVMC quality improvement coordinator, is leaving and that his job will be filled by Kelly Robison, a longtime QVMC employee.

Pirkey has worked at QVMC since June 2011, and his plan is to take on leadership of a business that he and his wife own, he said. His wife, Sarina Pirkey, is a nurse at QVMC and remains an employee at the medical center.

Robison said she has been at QVMC since June 2001 and has had many roles, including director of long-term care. More recently, she has been doing quality reporting.

“I’m dedicated,” Robison said. “I love this little hospital.”

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com