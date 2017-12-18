Posted on Dec 18, 2017

QVMC will put levy proposition on next ballot

With some wind in their sails, the board of Quincy Valley Medical Center has decided to try again with a levy proposition.

A resolution won solid support from the board on Monday night (Dec. 11) in a special meeting. Afterward, Commissioner Randy Zolman said the board is excited about putting another proposition up for a vote in February. There were no votes against the resolution.

All five commissioners of the Grant County Public Hospital District 2 were present: Zolman, Anthony Gonzalez, Robert Poindexter, Michele Talley and Don Condit.

In starting off the discussion on the levy agenda item, Bishop said she has heard from community members who have a passionate belief that the hospital district should press forward.

Levy propositions from the hospital district in recent years did not garner enough votes to pass, ending at about 49 or 50 percent. A win required 60 percent. But in November, Proposition 1 saw a big increase in support, with 58 percent in favor.

Emphasizing how close the voting was last month, Bishop reviewed some of the precinct results. A very small difference in each precinct would have put Proposition 1 over the top.

“We fell short by about 34 votes,” Bishop said.

The levy proposal under consideration Monday night would not be for 2018. If voters approve such a proposition, the revenue would go to the district in 2019.

By then, property valuations within the district will likely have risen again, which means the impact of a levy for the same sum as Proposition 1 – $875,000 – would amount to a smaller charge per $1,000 of assessed value.

“The reality is it is going to cost the taxpayers less,” Bishop said, referring to the per $1,000 cost of such a levy.

Another point discussed before the board voted on the levy idea was the development planning going on this year. Bishop told the commissioners that the process is alive and moving forward. She said that earlier that day she had met with one of the three health care organizations with whom discussions have been held regarding forming a kind of partnership, and she relayed to the board that the leaders of that health care organization are still interested in Quincy and they had had a positive discussion.

Also present at the meeting with the potential allied health care organization was Brian Kuest, a commissioner on the board of the Port of Quincy, which is playing a role in QVMC’s development plans. At the QVMC board meeting Dec. 11, he said he supported keeping momentum going by putting a levy on the February ballot.

“I think that it is in the best interest of the hospital and the community to run that levy again,” Kuest said.

Zolman invited more discussion. Condit agreed that the impact per thousand is going to be lower. Given that, voters might be more willing to support a levy. Condit supported moving forward.

“I see no benefit to tabling this,” Condit said.

A motion to proceed with the levy was voted on and approved.

Details of the proposition were not available, but under discussion was a one-year levy for $875,000 to be collected in 2019 for an estimated amount of 21.79 cents per thousand of assessed value.

Another big part of the special Dec. 11 meeting was an audit report covering 2016. Luke Zarecor and Garrett Gfeller, of Dingus, Zarecor & Associates, an accounting firm based in Spokane Valley, were there to present the firm’s audit report to the board. The firm specializes in the health care field and serves about 60 percent of the hospitals in Washington state, Zarecor said.

CEO Glenda Bishop thanked Zarecor and Gfeller for their work. This is the first time QVMC has used this accounting firm.

Zarecor took about an hour to go through the report, explaining some of the findings and charts, and answering questions. Along the way, he also provided valuable comparisons and insights into financial management for medical centers, including Medicare and Medicaid issues and trends in the industry, giving context for QVMC’s condition and direction.

“It was a very detailed presentation but easy to follow,” said Gonzalez.

He asked Zarecor to supply a different breakdown of a certain set of numbers, and Zarecor said he would get those and email them to Gonzalez.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com