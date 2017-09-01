Posted on Sep 1, 2017

QVMC working through billing bump

Ripple effects from Quincy Valley Medical Center’s rollout of a new computer system were discussed Monday evening in a regular meeting of the board of the Grant County Public Hospital District No. 2.

Commissioners Don Condit, Michele Talley and Anthony Gonzalez were present. Randy Zolman and Robert Poindexter were absent. Condit led the meeting in Zolman’s absence.

Kelly Robison gave a regular report on the medical center’s quality improvement program and discussed how she is looking at data collected and working with the staff on processes.

A usual agenda item, the request for write-offs, generated some remarks. The charity care write-off for July 2017 was unusually low – zero.

“I think that’s the first time I’ve ever seen that,” Condit said. After asking whether the number were an accident, he added, “I’m not complaining.”

Interim CEO Glenda Bishop commented that she expected the charity care write-off sums in the coming months to run higher as billing catches up. Currently, QVMC is experiencing a lag in claims being processed.

“We may see a catch-up later,” Bishop said.

Later in the meeting, commissioners and QVMC managers further discussed the lag in billing and the progress being made to work through it. The lag was linked to QVMC’s switch to a new, web-based computer system across the medical center, and there was concern about a subsequent lag in cash flow. Gonzalez said that the Athena hurdle has been higher than anticipated, but he expects numbers to be better in the next couple of months as the backlog is worked through.

Leaders of the public hospital district have requested that Grant County commissioners raise the cap on the district’s warrant debt with the county to $5 million. The Grant County Board of Commissioners had not announced a decision at this writing.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@qmail.com