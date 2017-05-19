Posted on May 19, 2017 in Sports

Rain-drenched games close season for Lady Jacks

The rain almost never let up. Trouble is, neither did Ephrata.

The Lady Jacks, in need of a sweep to hang on to their playoff hopes, instead ended up receiving a sweep, with the hosting Tigers winning 13-1and 12-2.

And so ended a bumpy 2017 season, with bad weather serving as bookends. Snow postponed practices and games early on, and rain closed the book on the year.

In the first game, Ephrata jumped to a quick 5-0 lead, with Quincy reclaiming one run on an RBI single by Alexis Ramirez that scored Yomara Rivera. Ivania Chavez struck out swinging to end the inning for the Jacks, stranding a runner on second.

In the bottom half of the third, Ephrata poured it on, and as rain continued to fall, so did the popups and bloop singles. By the time Quincy took their next turn at bat, the Tigers led 11-1.

Things took a scary turn for all involved when a bench player for Ephrata took a foul ball to the face. Staffers from both schools tended to her and she eventually walked away on her own power, nursing a bruise with an ice pack, but remaining conscious.

Play continued and in the bottom of the fourth inning, Ephrata sealed the deal with two more runs. Needing two more runs to keep the game alive past the fifth inning, Veronica Bastidas unleashed a one-out single to shallow center. Yasmin Benitez flied out to left center for the second out. Ramirez hit a grounder to second, and the second baseman for Ephrata tagged the Quincy baserunner to end the first game.

In between games, onlookers, fans, relatives and boyfriends did what they could to stay dry, and stuck around as Ephrata celebrated its seniors.

Once again, Ephrata jumped to a quick lead, this time a 3-1 advantage. Quincy battled, but once again Ephrata took control.

Quincy finishes the season on the outside looking in. Wins over Ephrata and two Wapato home losses to East Valley would have meant playoffs for the Lady Jacks. The Wolves lost both games to the visiting Red Devils by a combined score of 28-1.

Quincy finished in seventh place, one spot shy of the postseason, with a record of six wins and 13 losses.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com